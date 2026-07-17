3-year-old boy injured by toilet seat on cruise ship, family demands compensation

A three-year-old boy from Hunan was injured when a toilet seat fell on his genitals during a family cruise from Shanghai to Incheon, South Korea, on the Royal Caribbean ship "Spectrum of the Seas" in June, with his family now seeking compensation from the cruise operator.

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The family of seven had embarked on a five-day family trip from Shanghai when the incident occurred on the first night. The boy was using the toilet when the seat reportedly fell due to rough seas, causing heavy bleeding from a genital contusion, his uncle told local media.

The ship's doctor diagnosed a blunt genital injury. After returning to China, further examination revealed phimosis, with doctors warning that surgery under general anaesthetic may be required.

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The family claims the toilet seat lacked a buffer and the bathroom had no warning signs, calling it a safety hazard on a family-oriented cruise.

Royal Caribbean responded that an investigation found the seat and cover were functioning normally and not defective. The company cited the child's mother's statement that she may have accidentally touched the seat, declining liability. The family disputes this and is pursuing legal action.