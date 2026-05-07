logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Virus-hit cruise ship heads for Spain as evacuees land in Europe

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by - / AFP This general view shows the cruise ship MV Hondius, leaving the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 6, 2026.
Photo by - / AFP This general view shows the cruise ship MV Hondius, leaving the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 6, 2026.

A cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak will reach the Spanish island of Tenerife "within three days", with the evacuation of passengers to start from May 11, Spain said Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The fate of the MV Hondius has sparked international alarm after three people travelling on the ship died, though World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted the outbreak was not comparable to the Covid pandemic.

One passenger, Ruhi Cenet, a 35-year-old Turkish travel vlogger, said what started out as an idyllic voyage turned chaotic when the ship's captain announced on April 12 that a passenger had died.

"He said it was due to natural causes," Cenet told AFP.

"They didn't even consider the possibility of having such a contagious disease," he added. "They didn't take the problem seriously enough."

The WHO said emergency crews evacuated three people -- two sick crew members and another person who had been in contact with one of the confirmed cases -- from the ship Wednesday, which later left its anchorage off Cape Verde and headed for Spain's Canary Islands.

After being taken from the ship to an ambulance boat by medical personnel in hazmat suits, the three evacuees later boarded flights at the airport in Cape Verde's capital Praia.

A medical plane carrying two evacuated passengers landed at Amsterdam Airport in the Netherlands at 1747 GMT, according to AFP reporters at the scene.

German emergency services said they had picked up one evacuee in Amsterdam who came into contact with an infected person on board the ship, and were transporting the individual to a hospital in Dusseldorf.

Another medical plane landed at Las Palmas in the Canary Islands earlier Wednesday, an AFP journalist there saw.

Spanish officials said that plane had landed because of a "broken isolation bubble".
 Spain's health ministry said a new plane would be needed to travel on to the Netherlands.

- Low global risk: WHO -

Experts confirmed the version of the virus detected aboard the Hondius was a rare strain known as the Andes virus, the only one that can be transmitted between humans.

The first person to have the virus on the ship could not have been infected during the cruise, given the one- to six-week incubation period, WHO expert Anais Legand told AFP.

The ship left Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1, and the first death occurred on April 11.

Argentine officials said the first couple killed had visited Chile, Uruguay and Argentina before the cruise.

They said experts would travel to Ushuaia to test rodents there for hantavirus.

Argentina has seen an increase in hantavirus cases, but not an outbreak, expert Raul Gonzalez Ittig told AFP.

Health officials played down fears of a wider global outbreak from the virus, which is less contagious than Covid.

UN health agency chief Tedros told AFP it was not like the Covid-19 pandemic, adding: "The risk to the rest of the world is low."

The ship has been at the centre of an international health scare since Saturday, when the WHO was informed that three passengers had died and the suspected cause was hantavirus.

The rare respiratory disease is usually spread from infected rodents, typically through urine, droppings and saliva.

A Dutch man died on board on April 11, and his wife, who left the ship to accompany his body to South Africa, died there 15 days later after also falling ill.

Two other people are still being treated -- one in Johannesburg and one in the Swiss city of Zurich.

Two people who returned to the UK from the ship have been advised to self-isolate, the UK Health Security Agency said, adding they were asymptomatic and insisting the risk to the public was "very low".

Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia Gomez said the vessel would dock within the next three days in Tenerife, in the Canaries, and all foreign passengers would be flown back to their home countries from there if their health allowed.

- Contact tracing -

The Dutch woman who died had flown on a commercial plane from the island of Saint Helena to Johannesburg while she was showing symptoms.

Officials were trying to trace people on that flight, which South African-based carrier Airlink said was carrying 82 passengers and six crew.

Fuelling fears of further contact, Dutch airline KLM said on Wednesday that one of the people who died from the virus had been "briefly" on its flight from Johannesburg to the Netherlands on April 25, but was removed before take-off.

The cruise ship originally counted 88 passengers and 59 crew, with 23 nationalities on board. 

AFP

Viruscruise shipSpainevacueeslandEurope

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Cruise ship MV Hondius docks off Cape Verde port, as passengers were not allowed off the ship, while health authorities investigated suspected cases of hantavirus aboard the vessel, in Praia Port, Cape Verde, May 4, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer
Regional leader of Spain's Canary Islands rejects hantavirus-hit cruise docking there
WORLD
21 hours ago
Cruise ship MV Hondius docks off Cape Verde port, as passengers were not allowed off the ship, while health authorities investigated suspected cases of hantavirus aboard the vessel, in Praia Port, Cape Verde, May 4, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship to head to Spain after permission granted to dock in Canary Islands
WORLD
06-05-2026 10:29 HKT
Cruise ship MV Hondius docks off Cape Verde port, as passengers were not allowed off the ship, while health authorities investigated suspected cases of hantavirus aboard the vessel, in Praia Port, Cape Verde, May 4, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Seven cases of deadly hantavirus confirmed or suspected on stranded cruise ship
WORLD
05-05-2026 18:33 HKT
President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump's attacks on Europe's leaders worsen transatlantic frost
WORLD
02-05-2026 11:22 HKT
The logo of Chinese automaker Hongqi is displayed at a Panavto dealership in Moscow, Russia, December 19, 2025. REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov/File Photo
China's Hongqi, once favoured by Mao, eyes Stellantis Spain plant for European expansion
CHINA
28-04-2026 14:08 HKT
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Spain is 'reliable' NATO member, PM says after reported US ouster threat
WORLD
25-04-2026 12:14 HKT
Spanish soldiers take part in Exercise Dynamic Mariner 25 military drill training, which involves naval forces from several NATO members, at Retin beach, in the Atlantic Ocean, in Barbate, Spain, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Pentagon email floats suspending Spain from NATO, other steps over Iran rift, source says
WORLD
24-04-2026 20:14 HKT
Reuters
China bans dual-use items exports to 7 European entities over Taiwan arms sales
FINANCE
24-04-2026 17:15 HKT
Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP Members of the Bnei Menashe (Sons of Manasseh) community from India wave Israeli flags as they arrive at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, on April 23, 2026.
Around 240 Indians claiming descent from biblical tribe land in Israel
WORLD
24-04-2026 11:20 HKT
Solar panels are seen on the roof of a home in Ronda, Spain February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Iran war revives European rooftop solar demand to cut energy bills
WORLD
23-04-2026 15:56 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.