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WORLD

WHO declares hantavirus outbreak linked to cruise ship over

WORLD
13 mins ago
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Hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius. File Photo/Reuters
Hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius. File Photo/Reuters

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship over after the last identified contact of an exposed person completed quarantine and tested negative for the virus.

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The outbreak, which infected 13 people and killed three, involved the Andes virus, a rare hantavirus strain that typically circulates in Argentina and Chile. The cruise ship, MV Hondius, set off from Argentina on April 1.

WHOhantaviruscruise ship

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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