WHO declares hantavirus outbreak linked to cruise ship over

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship over after the last identified contact of an exposed person completed quarantine and tested negative for the virus.

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The outbreak, which infected 13 people and killed three, involved the Andes virus, a rare hantavirus strain that typically circulates in Argentina and Chile. The cruise ship, MV Hondius, set off from Argentina on April 1.