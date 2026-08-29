Adora Flora City brings Cantonese arts aboard for maiden voyage

When Adora Flora City embarks on its maiden voyage from Guangzhou this November, the journey will begin not only with a new route, but with a distinctly cultural introduction to the city it calls home.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Adora Cruises has announced a themed gala, “Charming Flower City – Adora Sets Sail for Dreams,” to be staged on board on Nov 22, the opening night of the ship’s maiden voyage.

Created with Guangzhou Culture Group and five professional performing arts companies, the program will bring together acrobatics, Cantonese opera, puppetry, Guangdong music, song and dance in a celebration of Lingnan culture at sea.

The participating groups include the Guangzhou Acrobatic Arts Theater, Guangzhou Song and Dance Theater, Guangzhou Cantonese Opera Theater, Guangdong Music and Quyi Troupe and Guangdong Puppet Theater.

Among the highlights will be “Rhythm of Flowers,” an excerpt from the award-winning production “The Butterfly Lovers,“ alongside “Butterflies in Dream,” a soft-body acrobatic performance previously featured on China Central Television’s Spring Festival Gala.

Cantonese opera, puppetry and traditional Guangdong music will add further layers to the evening, creating a program that moves between heritage and contemporary stagecraft.

“In collaboration with Guangzhou Culture Group, we aim to deeply integrate the aesthetic imagery of Guangzhou’s traditional lifestyle and the innovative vitality of contemporary Guangzhou into an ocean-based cultural tourism setting, allowing guests to experience the charm of Chinese culture from the very first day they board,” Adora Cruises said.

“Through the cruise ship as a platform, we hope to bring more outstanding Chinese culture to guests from China and abroad, enrich the cultural dimension of ocean vacations, and explore new possibilities for the dissemination of traditional culture.”

The gala also reflects the broader identity planned for Adora Flora City. Positioned around the themes of beauty, technology and Chinese character, the ship will draw inspiration from the Maritime Silk Road and Lingnan culture, combining cultural discovery with leisure and smart onboard experiences.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery on November 6 before departing from the Nansha International Cruise Homeport in Guangzhou on November 22.

Its maiden itinerary will be a six-day, five-night voyage from Guangzhou to Hong Kong and Chan May Port, the gateway to Hue in Vietnam.

Olympic diving champion Guo Jingjing has been appointed the ship’s ambassador and will officially name Adora Flora City at the maiden voyage ceremony in Nansha.

For Adora Cruises, the new ship joins a growing fleet that currently includes Adora Magic City, Adora Mediterranea and Piano Land, with itineraries operating from homeports across eastern, southern and northern China as well as Hong Kong.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

