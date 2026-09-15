Police arrest man after multiple people wounded in China knife attack

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Adora Flora City brings Cantonese arts aboard for maiden voyage
29-08-2026 09:00 HKT
Wife of Ryanair passenger sucked out of dislodged window recalls incident
15-07-2026 09:18 HKT
Western Rail Link may connect HKIA with Guangzhou
17-03-2026 11:32 HKT
ICAC represents at APEC anti-corruption gathering
03-02-2026 00:01 HKT
Two bodies found in separate incidents off Lamma Island and Shek Kwu Chau
23-11-2025 21:13 HKT
Yuexiu REIT selling 50pc stake in Financial Tower for over 3.4b yuan
08-09-2025 15:22 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT