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INNOVATION

China pledges greater support for AI

INNOVATION
50 mins ago
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China on Monday pledged greater support for AI development, calling for intensified efforts to advance breakthroughs in the industry, according to the state broadcaster.

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A cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang said China should uphold the security bottom line of AI and enhance oversight.

Separately, the meeting also urged efforts to maintain "strong momentum" in trade and promised to expand imports of products and services.

Reuters

ChinaAIsupportLi Qiang

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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