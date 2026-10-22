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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

China, Russia slam 'destructive external interference' in Eurasia: joint statement

CHINA
1 hour ago
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In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with US special envoy in Saint Petersburg on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Kristina Solovyova / POOL / AFP)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with US special envoy in Saint Petersburg on October 21, 2026. (Photo by Kristina Solovyova / POOL / AFP)

Beijing and Moscow hit out on Thursday at "destructive external interference" in Eurasia, in a joint statement during a visit to Russia by Premier Li Qiang where he met President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

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"The two sides pointed out that destructive external interference is the primary factor currently undermining stability across the Eurasian continent," the joint statement published by Xinhua said.

"The two sides firmly condemn any acts of external coercion involving the use of force which are aimed at disrupting the process of Eurasian solidarity," it added.

"Both sides will always firmly support each other on issues involving one another's core interests and major concerns," the statement also said.

"China supports Russia in safeguarding its security, stability, national unity, development and prosperity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposes external forces' interference in Russia's internal affairs."

The text made no reference to a mooted upcoming meeting between Putin and his Chinese and US counterparts Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

"A possible first-ever meeting of the leaders of China, Russia and the United States... is being prepared," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the aim was to include the meeting in the programme of the Asia-Pacific summit in Shenzhen, China next month.

AFP

ChinaRussiadestructive external interferenceEurasia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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