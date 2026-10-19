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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Wary of instability, China calls for deeper security cooperation with Tajikistan

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Premier Li Qiang arrives at the Dushanbe International Airport for an official visit to Tajikistan. (Xinhua)
Premier Li Qiang arrives at the Dushanbe International Airport for an official visit to Tajikistan. (Xinhua)

China's Premier Li Qiang called on Monday for deeper security and intelligence cooperation with Tajikistan to fight what Beijing views as extremism and separatism, and said he hoped the country would take "strong measures" to protect Chinese citizens.

China has long feared violence in Central Asia could spill over into its far western region of Xinjiang, home to the mostly Muslim Uyghur people. China says Uyghur militants were behind a string of past attacks in Xinjiang.

Li told Tajik President Emomali Rahmon that the two countries should deepen cooperation on law enforcement and security, and strengthen intelligence exchanges and sharing, China's official Xinhua news agency said.

China and Tajikistan should jointly fight the "three evil forces" a term Beijing uses to describe terrorism, separatism, and extremism and safeguard regional peace and stability, Li added.

Li is not the only high-profile foreign official visiting resource-rich Central Asia this week, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio travelling on Sunday to Uzbekistan. Li was in Uzbekistan before going to Tajikistan.

China, which has a remote, mountainous border with Tajikistan, is a major investor in the country.

Late last year, five Chinese nationals were killed in Tajikistan in attacks the authorities said were launched from neighboring Afghanistan.

Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic of around 11 million people with a secular government, has tense relations with the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan. It has previously warned of drug smugglers and illicit gold miners working along the frontier.

Tajikistan endured a brutal civil war in the 1990s after the Soviet Union broke apart, during which Rahmon initially rose to power. The country is closely aligned with Russia, which maintains a military base there.

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Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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