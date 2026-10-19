Taiwanese cardiologist dies after swerving to avoid cat while rushing to hospital for surgery

A 55-year-old cardiology specialist in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, died after his motorcycle crashed while he was rushing back to hospital to perform emergency surgery, reportedly swerving to avoid a street cat.

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Chu Chih-sheng was a cardiologist at Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital.

Police said Chu received a call on the evening of October 15 about a patient with myocardial infarction needing emergency angioplasty and rode his motorcycle back to the hospital. At around 6pm, as he rode through an alley off Bo'ai 1st Road in Gushan District, a street cat suddenly darted out. Chu swerved, lost control and hit the ground, suffering severe head injuries. He was taken to hospital but died on the afternoon of October 16.

News of his death left relatives, colleagues and patients deeply saddened. A high school classmate, dermatologist Feng Wen-wei, posted a tribute on social media, recalling how they met at Kaohsiung Municipal Kaohsiung Senior High School and both went on to practise medicine. He described Chu as a boy who loved singing and became a cardiologist who saved countless patients.

The hospital said Chu was a highly regarded doctor and expressed deep regret and sorrow over the accident.