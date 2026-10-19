Taiwanese cardiologist dies after swerving to avoid cat while rushing to hospital for surgery

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Motorcyclist critically injured after being dragged under bus in Tung Chung
07-08-2026 02:09 HKT
Motorcyclist killed in Yau Tong tunnel entrance crash
07-05-2026 03:16 HKT
(Video) Motorcyclist injured in crash on Castle Peak Road in Kwai Chung
13-02-2026 02:34 HKT
(Video) Motorcyclist flung metres in crash with taxi on Tai Po Road
11-02-2026 02:17 HKT
Did Chinese cars squeal on Norway's military?
17-10-2026 14:26 HKT
Chinese automakers make tech-led pitch for Europe's premium car market
16-10-2026 17:19 HKT
China targets practical action from global governance forum next week
16-10-2026 15:25 HKT
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
16-10-2026 20:10 HKT