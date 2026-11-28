A Japanese female jockey has issued a public apology after her mount veered inward during a race at Fukushima Racecourse, causing a collision that killed a promising two-year-old colt valued at ¥17.2 million (about HK$885,000) and sparking widespread backlash over her four-day racing ban.

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The fatal accident occurred on Monday, November 23, during the first race—a 1,150-meter dirt event—at Fukushima Racecourse. Jockey Naho Furukawa was riding Luz Tocar when the horse abruptly shifted inward, clipping the heels of Blazely, a two-year-old colt ridden closely behind by jockey Haruki Wada.

While Wada escaped serious injury in the fall, Blazely—making only his second career start—was pronounced dead at the scene by track veterinarians after suffering a comminuted fracture of the second cervical vertebra.

Blazely was among the first crop of Japanese progeny sired by American Grade 1 winner Hot Rod Charlie and was syndicated under Japan's popular micro-ownership model, raising ¥17.2 million (about HK$885,000) across 400 shares.

マリオカートかなんかと勘違いしてないか？ 福島1R・2歳未勝利戦 古川奈緒騎手はルーストカールに騎乗した際、向こう正面で内側に斜行。 ブレイズリーに触れて転倒した。 落馬した和田陽希騎手は異常なし。 お馬さんは第二頸椎粉砕骨折で死亡。 倒れて足がすぐピンとして動かなくなってる。即死かな。 下手すれば人馬共に亡くなってたね。 馬主さんの財産と 調教師、厩務員さんの努力も無くした。 これは酷いよ古川奈緒さん もう、ちょっとレースに騎乗することを考えるレベルの斜行です。 https://t.co/KHy3scLanq — クロエ 𝕁𝕒𝕟𝕦𝕒𝕣𝕪²⁰🌙 (@IlMioStileHAL_) November 23, 2026

Trainer slams dangerous riding as fans criticize lenient ban

Trainer Shota Nishizono expressed grief over the colt's sudden death and condemned the incident after reviewing race footage, calling it absurd if such dangerous riding were tolerated in horse racing.

Following an inquiry, the Japan Racing Association held Furukawa responsible for the incident and suspended her from December 5 to 13, covering four race days. The penalty drew fierce criticism online from racing fans, many of whom argued the suspension was far too lenient and accused racing authorities of treating equine lives lightly.

Naho Furukawa apologizes and expresses condolences on social media Friday, pledging deep reflection and improved riding skills. (source: Wikimedia Commons)

Amid mounting public pressure, Furukawa posted a statement on social media on Friday offering her deepest condolences and apologies to Blazely's owners, trainer, stable staff, and supporters. She said she was deeply remorseful and pledged to thoroughly review and improve her riding technique and race judgment to prevent similar tragedies.