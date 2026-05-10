No rematch – Voyage Bubble out of Champions & Chater Cup

Trainer Ricky Yiu Poon-fai has scrapped plans to pit Voyage Bubble against Romantic Warrior in the Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (2400m) on May 24, ruling the reigning Triple Crown champion out of a blockbuster staying showdown.

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Voyage Bubble clinched a historic Triple Crown in the staying feature last year – just the second time the feat had been achieved after River Verdon first accomplished it in 1994.

Romantic Warrior will start as the dominant favorite to complete the Triple Crown in just under two weeks, but Yiu confirmed to The Standard that his stable star won't be there after missing work due to treatment on a capped elbow.

"It's just too tight a timeline and he has done enough for the season," Yiu said. "We were hoping we could get him there but it's not meant to be, especially not for a 2400 meter race."

Voyage Bubble hasn't been under saddle since a gutsy fifth in the Group 1 Champions Mile and was moved to the Jockey Club's mainland training center at Conghua on Wednesday.

Yiu said it was a relief that his six-time Group 1 winner had reclaimed form on Champions Day, and he is now looking forward to bringing a refreshed Voyage Bubble back for his eight-year-old campaign.

"That last run was encouraging, we were happy, he was wide and stuck on," Yiu said. "We have him up at Conghua on the water walker and aiming for next season."

Romantic Warrior will return to a race he was beaten in back in 2023, when Russian Emperor ran him down after Zac Purton attempted to lead all the way.

Japanese raiders Rousham Park and Deep Monster will travel to Hong Kong for the contest, while the local challenge will be spearheaded by BMW Hong Kong Derby runner-up Numbers.