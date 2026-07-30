Sandown mishap gives Asfoora one last shot at Goodwood

Asfoora will be given one final chance to end her career on her own terms when the Australian sprinting star contests Friday's Group 2 King George Stakes at Goodwood.

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Trainer Henry Dwyer had been prepared to retire the mare after her latest start at Sandown, but abandoned that plan after she struck her head leaving the barriers and failed to produce her customary speed.

The incident left Dwyer unwilling to allow an uncharacteristic defeat to bring down the curtain on a career that has taken Asfoora and her connections to Royal Ascot, York, Goodwood and Longchamp.

Friday's 1,000-meter contest is now expected to be her final appearance before she enters quarantine, returns to Australia and begins her breeding career in September.

Asfoora had shown she remained competitive at the highest level when finishing a length and a half from the winner at Royal Ascot on her previous start, having been fitted with blinkers.

Dwyer arrived at Sandown expecting another strong performance but believes her race may have been compromised from the outset.

"We went to Sandown the other day thinking she'd just be winning," Dwyer told Racing.com.

"I don't reckon I've ever walked into a racecourse more confident.

"She smashed her head on the barriers coming out and all I can put it down to is that she might have been seeing stars out the back.

"She didn't show her speed and she pulled up like she hadn't been around."

Dwyer had discussed retirement with owner Akram El-Fahkri before the race, but Asfoora's condition afterwards persuaded him to give her another chance.

"I said to Akram before that race that if she didn't go any good, we'd retire her, but I just couldn't do it after that run," he said.

"I honestly think she's pulled up terrific."

The Goodwood appearance will complete another international campaign for a mare whose travels have transformed Dwyer's career and given his stable experiences far beyond race day.

"It's one thing to go to places like Royal Ascot, York for the Ebor Festival, Goodwood and Arc Day and watch and be a spectator," he said.

"But being involved just opens up so many more doors.

"You meet so many people and they're all interested in your story and how you've gone about things.

"The experience of training a horse over in Newmarket and now having my license there, getting to know all the trainers and seeing how they do it, as a learning exercise there's just nothing better."

Asfoora has remained in England under the care of Dwyer's traveling team, headed by Tom Sadler, while the trainer has made repeated trips between Melbourne and Britain.

"It's been a real team effort the whole three years, as it's had to be, with me coming and going," Dwyer said. "So many people have got to enjoy it."

After Goodwood, Asfoora is set to head into quarantine before returning home.

"She'll spin around on Friday at Goodwood.

"Hopefully, she can give us one last sort of hurrah, and then she'll go into quarantine and come home."

El-Fahkri will then decide Asfoora's breeding future after resisting opportunities to sell her.

"There were thoughts about selling her last year and this year, and I don't think Akram could let go of her, which is fair enough.

"Why would you be able to after the thrill she's given him?

"She'll no doubt be a terrific mother.

"She'll go to stud in September and hopefully there are a few more entering my stable in a few years."