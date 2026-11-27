The trial of former Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte starts at the International Criminal Court on Monday.

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Here are a few facts about the hearings in The Hague and the ICC.

WHO IS RODRIGO DUTERTE AND WHAT IS HE ACCUSED OF?

Before becoming the president of the Philippines in 2016, Rodrigo Duterte, 81, had already gained the nickname "The Punisher" for his tough policy on drugs while serving as mayor of his hometown Davao for more than two decades.

In advocating his "war on drugs", Duterte vowed to set aside human rights, "kill" criminals, and dump their bodies in Manila Bay.

Prosecutors at the ICC say that's exactly what he did by funding and arming execution squads that murdered as many as 30,000 people. He faces three counts of crimes against humanity for murder and attempted murder for deaths between 2011 and 2018.

Duterte will be the first Asian former leader and only the second former national ruler to appear before the court for crimes allegedly committed while in power.

HOW DID HE END UP IN THE HAGUE?

A confidential arrest warrant for Duterte was issued by ICC judges on March 7, 2025. Four days later officials in the Philippines executed it and put Duterte on a plane to the Netherlands.

It marked a stunning reversal of fortunes for the influential Duterte family, which had formed a political alliance with the powerful Marcos family that ushered President Ferdinand Marcos Jr into office in a 2022 election.

Duterte's daughter Sara is the country's vice president, who faces possible removal from office. She has called the ICC trial politically motivated.

His detention followed years of dismissive, profanity-laden speeches against the court. He unilaterally withdrew the Philippines from its founding treaty in 2019 in response to the ICC investigation into allegations of systematic murders during his six-year presidency.

IS HE FIT TO STAND TRIAL?

Duterte's lawyers told the court he suffers from cognitive decline and is not well enough to stand trial. After he missed early hearings in his case, when he attended virtually from a detention cell, judges ordered him to come in person.

After medical examinations, judges in October ruled him fit to stand trial.

The judges have ordered prosecutors to limit the number of witnesses and amount of evidence presented in court, and court days will be shorter than usual. Prosecutors expect to call fewer than 100 witnesses and need 150 hours to present core evidence.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE TRIAL OPENS MONDAY, AND DURING THE FIRST WEEK?

On the first day of the trial Duterte will be asked to enter a plea. His legal team has already said he rejects the allegations. He is expected to plead not guilty.

A week of hearings has been scheduled for opening arguments. Prosecutors will first present their outline of their case, followed by the defense.

Witnesses will be called to testify from Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENS IF HE'S CONVICTED, AND HOW LONG WILL THE TRIAL TAKE?

The trial is expected to last well into 2027 with a verdict not likely until 2028.

Judges at the International Criminal Court can issue a sentence of up to life imprisonment. The ICC has no death penalty. If Duterte is found guilty of a single charge of crimes against humanity he could be sentenced to life.

Reuters