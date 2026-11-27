Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said Friday she does not expect a fair hearing when her ex-president father's crimes against humanity trial opens next week, predicting the under-fire International Criminal Court will look to "make a statement".

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Duterte said "China, Russia and our BFF the United States" -- an acronym for "best friend forever", in a swipe at the Philippines' close US ties under President Ferdinand Marcos -- all considered the ICC a "political organisation" rather than an impartial arbiter.

Last month, the United States announced sanctions aimed at crippling the court's day-to-day operations, with Trump vowing to dismantle it "brick by brick" over its warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged crimes in Gaza.

Rodrigo Duterte, 81, has been held in detention at The Hague since his arrest on an ICC warrant in March 2025 and is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday over drug war killings that took place between 2011 and 2019.

"We don't expect a fair trial from the ICC," his daughter told reporters on Friday.

"I think the ICC, after the ganging up of superpowers, (will) want to make a statement that they are in the right. So there is no-one else there that they would like to make a statement to. And that's the case of Rodrigo Duterte," she said.

She also referred to the case against her father as the "only" one facing the tribunal, an assertion she has made numerous times despite the fact that multiple suits in various stages of litigation are working their way through the ICC.

Duterte added she believed the case against her father and her own ongoing impeachment were aimed at keeping her off the board for the 2028 presidential election.

"I still believe that it's about the 2028 elections, whether there will be elections or there will be no elections. It's about the change of leadership, if there will ever be a change of leadership," she told reporters, without naming her arch-rival, President Ferdinand Marcos.

Supporters of the elder Duterte believe he was "kidnapped" and sent to The Hague due to his daughter's spectacular falling-out with the man she once swept to power with in a landslide 2022 election victory.

While praising the "Dutch prison's" treatment of her father, Sara Duterte on Friday once again called for him to be allowed to witness the proceedings remotely.

"I think it's unfair that they are demanding that he attend the trial, every day... because of his age. He cannot sit eight hours a day on his chair. And I don't think he can focus his time and attention... to something for eight hours," she said.

"I think it's unfair to demand that of an 81-year-old man."

The younger Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives in May and is currently on trial in the Senate, where a guilty verdict would see her barred permanently from elected office.

AFP