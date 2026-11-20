A US judge in Florida on Thursday declared Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, to be mentally competent to answer to a federal court charge accusing him of being a child sexual predator.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Accepting the findings of a court-appointed forensic psychiatrist, US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ruled the 82-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry was mentally fit to understand the proceedings against him and to properly assist in his own defense, court records showed.

Neither prosecutors nor the defense disputed the findings of the psychiatrist's evaluation, contained in a 15-page report and based in large part on the doctor's in-person interview with Markle in prison last week.

Markle was charged November 5 in a criminal complaint with a single felony count of possessing child sexual abuse images.

According to an FBI affidavit filed with the complaint, the material in question, including two explicit photos of Markle posed with a naked underage girl and other images of him with children in various stages of undress, was found in two Los Angeles storage units.

Commenting on the case at the time of Markle's arrest on November 6 at an assisted-living center in Florida, FBI Director ​Kash Patel said Markle had "targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions."

Griffin's ruling capped a competency proceeding set in motion by the judge after Markle's first court hearing on the day of his arrest.

In ordering a psychiatric examination of the defendant, Griffin wrote that she found "reasonable cause" to believe Markle was suffering from some mental deficiency, based in part on his advanced age and "lack of recall" during his first court appearance the day of his arrest.

Dr. Aime Gerodimos, who conducted the evaluation, wrote in her report that Markle appeared to suffer from a "major neurocognitive disorder," possibly the result of mild vascular disease. She also found he was likely "exaggerating deficits" when asked to recall specifics of the allegations against him.

The psychiatrist concluded that Markle "does have sufficient present ability to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him and to assist properly in his defense" — the legal standard for a criminal defendant to be deemed competent.

CASE ORIGINATED IN PHILIPPINES

Marklewas first taken into custody at the assisted-living facility where he was residing in Lakeland, Florida, near Tampa. Griffin initially ordered him placed under home confinement on condition that Markle wear an electronic monitoring device.

But days later, the judge revoked the arrangement and ordered him back to jail without bond after Markle cut off his electronic ankle tag with a knife.

It remained unclear when Markle would be transferred to federal custody in California, where the case against him was lodged. The judge on Thursday set a preliminary hearing in the case for December 1 in Tampa.

According to the FBI affidavit, federal agents acting on a search warrant earlier this month seized a large cache of slides, film negatives and books from two storage lockers Markle had rented in Los Angeles since 2008.

One of the photos showed a naked girl in a room that appears to be ⁠part of a motel chain in the Philippines, where Markle previously resided and where authorities initiated an investigation of him last month, the affidavit said.

Philippine police said on Wednesday criminal complaints had been filed against Markle in the country’s Cebu province, where he lived. The complaints accuse Markle of violating local laws against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, police said.

Markle has denied the allegations, telling the Daily Mail the claims were untrue and describing them as "sick lies."

Meghan Markle, an American actor, has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her marriage to King Charles' younger son, Harry, in 2018, when the duchess has said she first became aware of the allegations against her father. She has said she was "deeply distressed" over the matter, which led her to cut off contact between her father and her two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

Reuters