Of the many people who made their mark on 2026, five in particular stand out -- from an alleged Chinese spy to FIFA's troubled president and a Madrid pensioner who became the face of Spain's housing protests.

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- Alice Huang –

She's the woman at the heart of the international espionage scandal whose ripple effects are still emerging.

Suspected of spying for Beijing, Alice Huang flew under the radar until the explosive revelation of her affair with the chief of US chip giant Nvidia, Jensen Huang.

The outcry saw him resign, before being sensationally reinstated just days later after the intervention of US President Donald Trump.

Alice Huang -- no relation to the leather jacket-clad Jensen -- is a former director of Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based cloud computing company under investigation for allegedly helping Chinese tech firms obtain Nvidia AI chips in violation of US export controls.

China denies the spying allegations. Alice Huang has not been seen since the scandal erupted.

Details on her life are murky, but the Chinese citizen with a Hong Kong passport was filmed at a Taipei party in 2025 wearing a pink dress as she kissed Jensen Huang on the cheek.

His departure on November 12 tanked Nvidia's market value, sparking infighting within the Trump administration over what officials knew, and raising the spectre of trade clashes with China as the US tightens export controls of advanced AI chips.

Nvidia's shares rose 30 percent after the tech giant announced on November 23 that it had reinstated Huang, with Trump saying he had spoken to the board "directly", igniting a political backlash and leaving many questions unanswered.

- Gianni Infantino -

FIFA President Gianni Infantino oversaw a highly successful World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, even brushing off a controversial episode when USA forward Folarin Balogun had his red card suspended following a direct appeal by Trump.

But football is a game of highs and lows, and within weeks Infantino faced calls to stand down over plans to sell stakes in World Cup commercial rights to a company run by the brother of Trump's son-in-law.

The proposal was hastily dropped following opposition led by European confederation UEFA, leaving Infantino's re-election plans in March 2027 in peril.

French Football Federation chief Philippe Diallo was UEFA's late choice as candidate.

But he and veteran Japanese official Kozo Tashima face an uphill task to dislodge Infantino, who has been backed by the Asian, African and South American football federations.

- Abdul El-Sayed -

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate following a stunning victory in the race for the Michigan seat during November's midterm elections.

"Michigan, we did it!" El-Sayed said of his win, one of many on a seismic night for his party.

The Michigan doctor rallied voters on leftist campaign promises while Republicans branded the straight-talking 42-year-old a terrorist who would endanger Americans.

El-Sayed allied with left-leaning influencers and union activists, who lent their formidable campaign infrastructure to reach Michigan's large organised labor community.

He faced mockery for his Arabic name from Trump and Vice President JD Vance, but may yet have the last laugh.

Addressing the vice president, El-Sayed said in his victory speech "you're constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January".

- Maricarmen -

Lying on a stretcher, her face drawn, Maricarmen Abascal, 87, bade farewell to the home she had lived in for 70 years.

The Madrid resident was evicted from her home on September 23 and became the face of Spain's housing crisis, sparking nationwide protests that triggered a snap general election.

Demonstrations and pot-banging protests spread across Spain, with camps set up in places like Madrid's iconic Puerta del Sol square. The country fell into mourning when she died in hospital two weeks later.

Abascal spent years fighting a legal battle against a property agency that bought her apartment and raised the monthly rent by 275 percent to 2,650 euros.

"You cannot make someone live for seven years with a machete hanging over their head," she said.

- Abhijeet Dipke -

For Abhijeet Dipke, 2026 was the year an internet joke made him the face of a youth movement.

The communications strategist was in the US when a remark comparing unemployed youth to cockroaches prompted his May 16 post: "What if all cockroaches come together?"

The 30-year-old went on to create the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical group which attracted millions of followers, surpassing even the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

It became a nationwide movement, mobilising thousands against medical entrance paper leaks, unemployment and government inaction. Dipke returned to India despite death threats to his family and fears of arrest.

"I need to take a stand," he told AFP in July.

Protests eventually helped secure education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in July, marking a rare climbdown for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

CJP later turned to electoral reform, demanding the chief election commissioner's resignation over an overhaul of voter lists they claim unfairly benefits the ruling party.

AFP