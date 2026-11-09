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FINANCE

China, asked about Nvidia probe, says 'spy narrative' is unsubstantiated

FINANCE
21 mins ago
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at Dreamforce 2026 summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at Dreamforce 2026 summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

China's foreign ministry, asked on Monday about Nvidia probing whether CEO Jensen Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, said the "so-called Chinese spy narrative" is unsubstantiated.

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Reuters

NvidiaJensen Huangspy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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