Andy Taylor, the former guitarist with new wave pop group Duran Duran, has died after a "long and courageous battle with prostate cancer", the band and his family said on Instagram late Wednesday. He was 65.

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"Andy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Monday 23rd November," they said in a joint statement.

Taylor's rock- and funk-inspired riffs drove the British band's dance floor hits such as "Girls on Film" and "Rio", helping it to define the sound of the 1980s.

Frontman Simon Le Bon was the face of the band, but Taylor's jangling, syncopated guitar lines helped forge its distinctive sound, fusing punk rock and dance influences to make it one of the leaders of the UK "New Romantic" movement.

The band enjoyed huge success in the 1980s, with their popularity in the United States compared to Beatlemania.

They have sold more than 100 million records, had 30 top 40 singles in their native UK and 21 top 40 hits in the US charts.

Best known for timeless hits such as "Rio", and "Hungry Like the Wolf", the band were also one of the first to harness the advent of the music video, to burnish a sophisticated and seductive image.

- 'Indelible fire and swagger' -

Taylor was born on the coast near Newcastle, northeast England, on February 16, 1961 and learned the guitar aged 11.

"To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather," his wife, Tracey, said in the Instagram post.

"He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first," she added.

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Roger Taylor added that Andy Taylor, who was not related to any of the members, had been there from the beginning of the five-piece band's story and had had "an unshakeable belief in what we could become".

"He brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music," they said.

"His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded."

Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980, travelling from Tyneside to the band's base in Birmingham, central England, in response to an advert in a music magazine.

The group released its debut album a year later, with first single "Planet Earth" peaking at number 12.

But it was their third single, "Girls on Film", accompanied by a raunchy video featuring topless women mud wrestling, that catapulted Duran Duran to global fame.

Their second album "Rio" (1982) spawned global hits such as "Save a Prayer" and saw Princess Diana claim Duran Duran as her favourite band.

Nile Rodgers produced "The Reflex" which became the band's first US number one in 1985, the same year they recorded James Bond theme "View to a Kill" and played in front of 90,000 people during the Philadelphia "Live Aid" event.

It appeared they were at the peak of their powers, but internal divisions were beginning to take their toll, and Taylor left the band in 1986 to pursue other projects.

- 'Live life' -

He was due to reunite with the band for their induction ceremony into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022.

But he was unable to attend, and the band instead revealed his illness during their onstage speech.

In accepting the honour, Le Bon read an open letter from Taylor, who said that just over four years previously he was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

"Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different," Taylor wrote.

Taylor said the disease was "not immediately life-threatening" but "there is no cure."

Speaking to journalists backstage at the ceremony, Le Bon called the news "absolutely devastating".

"We love Andy dearly," he said. "I'm not going to stand here and cry, I think that would be inappropriate, but that's what it feels like."

Taylor told UK television's Channel 5 News that he was determined to "live life" despite the terminal prognosis.

"I often say to people, every minute's like an hour, every day's like a week. You really wanna get the most out of life," he said.

"I've been very fortunate, I've had so much, in terms of living the dream, but because I do music, I think that's probably really helped me to live with pessimism of an incurable disease."

Taylor was married to his wife Tracey for over 40 years and had four children, living together in Ibiza, Spain.

AFP