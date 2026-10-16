Israeli settlers burn olive trees, injure journalist in West Bank attack

Clad in black and their faces masked, dozens of militant Israeli settlers burned olive trees and threw rocks at Palestinians in a coordinated attack on Friday on a West Bank village's annual harvest that injured at least two people including a journalist.

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Some 80 settlers, some of them carrying gas canisters, descended from a hill above a terraced olive grove where villagers from Abu Falah had gathered to pick ripe fruit, a cherished annual tradition in Palestinian life, Reuters witnesses said.

The settlers took positions in front of the terraced lanes of olive trees. Some of them used slings to launch rocks towards Palestinian villagers, who descended towards the bottom of the hill before picking up and throwing stones to defend themselves.

"The settlers want to attack us and force us from our homes," said Moutaz Abdelhadi, 42, a farmer who witnessed the attack in Abu Falah.

Partway through the attack, at least two Israeli military jeeps sped through the area, kicking up dust as villagers ran out of their way.

The attack continued after the military's arrival, with Israeli soldiers firing tear gas in the direction of the Palestinians who had dodged the jeeps. The sound of live gunfire could be heard in the area, and a Reuters photographer saw at least one armed settler fire a gun.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Palestinian medics said two people were injured and taken to hospitals in the area of Ramallah. One of them was Heidi Levine, a photojournalist with the Washington Post. The newspaper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SETTLER VIOLENCE HAS SURGED IN WEST BANK

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has surged, with at least 170 attacks since September 27, around the start of the annual olive harvest, according to Yesh Din, an Israeli settlements monitoring group.

The settlers have been emboldened by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has overseen a rapid expansion of settlements and smaller outposts across the West Bank.

Netanyahu has criticized the violence but has taken few steps to crack down on incidents that have drawn international condemnation and sanction plans by longtime Israeli allies, including Britain.

The West Bank is home to some 500,000 settlers and at least 3 million Palestinians. UN bodies and most countries deem the settlements illegal under international law regarding military occupations. Israel rejects this, viewing the territory as disputed rather than occupied.

The Abu Falah attack followed a similar attack on Friday morning in the area of Turmus Ayya village, where settlers burned three cars after attacking a group of farmers harvesting olives. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Salah Abu Niswa, who witnessed the attack in Turmus Ayya, said the settlers "snuck up like thieves, they caught someone by himself and began to beat him."

Reuters