Prince William reveals King Charles 'hates football' on podcast

Prince William revealed that his father King Charles “hates football” in an appearance on Travis Kelce's podcast that aired Friday, just hours before the NFL star was due to celebrate his marriage to pop megastar Taylor Swift.

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The World Cup, rather than the wedding, was the main theme of the chat with Kelce and his co-host brother Jason Kelce, with the prince saying he would travel to the competition in the United States if England made it into the final.

The prince is known as a fan of the Premiership side Aston Villa and, when asked if King Charles was the one who got him interested, he responded: “Absolutely not. My father hates football.”

Thanks to a powerhouse performance from team captain and FC Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who made two late goals against DR Congo, England is in the round of 16.

The "Three Lions" are slated to play Mexico at high-altitude Azteca Stadium on Sunday.

When Kelce asked if the Prince of Wales would cross "the pond" to see the final if England makes it that far, William said "definitely."

"If we're in the finals...maybe see you both there for the final?"

The interview also coincided with the July Fourth celebrations in the United States, marking 250 years of independence from Britain.

"Be honest, are you surprised we made it?" Kelce asked.

"There were times…there were times," William said, adding "yeah, but I'd like to think the UK and the US have been together for those 250 years."

AFP