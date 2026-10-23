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WORLD

Prince William, wannabe DJ and film-lover, appears on UK chat show

WORLD
29 mins ago
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Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Guildhall in central London, during London Climate Action Week, Britain, June 23, 2026. Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Guildhall in central London, during London Climate Action Week, Britain, June 23, 2026. Jordan Pettitt/Pool via REUTERS

Prince William talked about his love of Christopher Nolan films and how he once wanted to be a DJ as he appeared on a British television chat show on Friday to promote his annual award for climate change innovation.

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The heir to the throne, 44, has in recent years regularly appeared in less formal settings in a bid to connect with younger audiences, including Radio One, one of UK's biggest stations for under 30s, and sports podcasts.

William surprised celebrity guests including actors Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham when he joined them on the sofa for an episode of the BBC's Graham Norton Show, which is due to air later on Friday.

Asked about how he relaxes, he said he and his family together enjoy reality show The Celebrity Traitors, while he personally turns to music and films.

"I'm a big fan of everything Christopher Nolan does. His films are fantastic – The Dark Knight series is psychologically dark and deep and I absolutely love that," William said.

"He takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining."

Before accepting that his future job would be that of king, he said he had wanted to be a policeman.

"Then I went through a phase of wanting to be a DJ – I wasn’t very good," he said.

William has in recent years sought to provide insights into his personal life, without creating waves by giving too much away about the challenges of life in the public eye.

Two years ago, both his father, King Charles, and his wife Kate began treatment for cancer. His wife is now in remission, while Charles's treatment continues. He has also been estranged from his brother Prince Harry for about six years, after Harry published a book detailing the breakdown of their relationship and repeatedly criticised the royal family.

Talking about The Earthshot Prize, which he set up six years ago to award five winners £1 million each to fund their ideas to save the environment, William said the aim was to bring optimism into a issue which can otherwise feel depressing.

"There are some amazing people out there doing things to protect the world," he said.

Reuters

Prince Williamwannabe DJfilm-loverUKchat show

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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