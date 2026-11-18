Japan's exports rose for a 14th successive month in October, government data showed on Wednesday, setting a record monthly value as robust global investment continued to support demand for shipments related to semiconductors.

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The data highlights the resilience of external demand even as policymakers remain wary of risk to the global outlook from conflict in the Middle East and a potential slowdown in AI-related investment.

Total exports by value rose 20.5 percent in October from the same month a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed, compared with a median market forecast of 20 percent and following a 16.5 percent on-year gain in September.

At 11.8 trillion yen (US$74.10 billion), the value of exports in October was the highest on record for a single month.

Exports to the United States rose 23.9 percent from a year earlier, while shipments to China were up 13.3 percent, the data showed.

Analysts said demand linked to the global AI investment boom continued to underpin exports of semiconductors and chipmaking equipment, helping offset sluggish Chinese demand.

Economists also noted that exports held up not only because of strong chip-related demand but also due to companies passing on higher costs, boosting the nominal value of shipments.

Imports increased 21.6 percent in October from a year earlier, compared with economists' estimate of 25.8 percent, as elevated crude oil prices and higher transportation costs boosted the value of energy imports amid instability in the Middle East.

Totalling 12.2 trillion yen, the import value was also a monthly record, even though the volume dipped 0.2 percent.

Japan logged a trade deficit of 476.5 billion yen in October, compared with a market estimated deficit of 956 billion yen.

The data indicates external demand continues to support the economy, though rising import costs are likely to remain a drag on household purchasing power and corporate profit margins.

Separate data this week showed the economy shrank in the July-September quarter, confounding market expectations, reflecting weak consumer spending as higher living costs forced households to tighten budgets.

Reuters



