Beth de Araujo was just a child when she witnessed a sexual assault.

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Rather than talk it through with her, her father let the matter drop, and it was only years later, as an adult, that the screenwriter and director finally asked him why.

That conversation inspired "Josephine," a film that explores rape through the eyes of an eight-year-old girl and takes a hard look at how society and the justice system handle violence.

"The way we experience the world as children is quite different. First of all, quite literally because they're shorter than us. Like the world is more on top of them," de Araujo told AFP.

The film leans into that idea with camera angles that immerse viewers in the perspective of its young heroine, played by newcomer Mason Reeves.

It opens early one morning as Josephine and her father Damien (Channing Tatum) head out for soccer practice. In a split second, the girl strays into the trees and stumbles upon a man raping a woman.

Part thriller, part family drama, the film follows Damien and his wife Claire (Gemma Chan) as they clash over how to help their daughter, who is deeply shaken by what she has seen.

For de Araujo, "Josephine" is also about how each parent has dealt with male violence, and how their own experiences shape the way they try to protect their child.

"When I first read the script, I just felt there was so much truth on every page, and I kept asking myself the question, 'What would I do in this situation?'" said Chan, who also produced the film.

"And I still don't know the answer. I just found it really compelling."

- 'A horror movie' -

Chan explained she swung between the two parents, and at times wanted to shake them both and ask what on earth they were doing.

Tatum said he had never been through anything like it, but that the script hit home, both as a son and as a father.

"As I was reading it, I literally was reading my dad's words to me, my words to my daughter, and it was this weird, strange mix or meld of my life," he told AFP.

"As a parent, you're just praying to God that you never have to deal with anything this just horrific," he added. "It's a horror movie on some level."

Blending drama and suspense, "Josephine" keeps audiences on edge from start to finish.

De Araujo said she studied Alfred Hitchcock, the master of suspense, and "part of his mantra is like, 'you grab them by the throat and you don't let them go,' and I guess I really took that to heart, when I think about storytelling."

The independent film, which hits theaters on Friday, took her twelve years to make.

She weathered financial setbacks, followed a court case from beginning to end that lends the story extra intensity, and won over two Hollywood stars for the lead roles -- a step she called crucial to getting the project off the ground.

Along the way, she also discovered Mason Reeves, whom she happened to meet while shopping at a farmers market in San Francisco.

Now ten, Reeves learned her lines with her mother's help and, given the subject matter, was kept away from much of the shoot.

"The most challenging part was when I had to cry," Reeves told AFP. "That was hard for me because I don't usually have anything to cry about."

AFP