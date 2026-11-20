A subcontractor of JPMorgan Chase, Visa and Mastercard was hit by a cyberattack during which hackers gained access to customer data, the three companies said Thursday, while stressing that no financial information had been stolen.

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"We have learned that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyber attack," US bank JPMorgan Chase posted on social media platform X, providing no details on the specific company targeted.

"Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses."

The bank said that none of its services were affected, and that the incident was unrelated to IT problems faced by customers earlier in the week.

Over the last week, JPMorgan Chase, United Airlines and even the US National Security Agency (NSA) experienced computer system outages.

A hacking group called n0n claimed responsibility for the attack against the bank subcontractor and has posted documents purportedly supporting its claims, cybersecurity firm SOCRadar told AFP.

SOCRadar said it has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of these claims.

According to the firm, the group originates from Russia and emerged in September. It claims to have hacked nearly 200 companies worldwide.

Payments giant Visa stressed that it was "aware of these claims" and that they were related to an Asia-Pacific-based supplier.

"Visa's systems were not involved and were not impacted. No payments data such as card numbers were affected," the company said.

Mastercard, Visa's biggest rival, struck a similar tone in its response.

It said the attack "resulted in the exposure of limited amount of non-payments information from a subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program."

It added that its teams were "working with the provider to support the impacted cardholders as needed."

AFP