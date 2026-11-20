A federal judge on Thursday said President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times and book publisher Penguin Random House may proceed, a victory for Trump in his legal campaign against media companies he accuses of treating him unfairly.

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Trump has filed several lawsuits against media companies since 2024, alleging they defamed him or fraudulently misled the public with false coverage. His critics have denounced the lawsuits as attacks on the free press.

Thursday's ruling came a week after another federal judge said Trump's defamation lawsuit against the BBC over a misleadingly edited clip may proceed. The BBC has denied being liable for defamation.

The lawsuit against the New York Times and Penguin Random House cited a book about Trump by two New York Times reporters and what it characterized as "false, malicious, defamatory, and disparaging" articles that he says were aimed at sabotaging his chances in the 2024 presidential election, which he won. Trump seeks at least $15 billion in damages.

US District Judge Steven Merryday in Tampa, Florida, said Trump's complaint plausibly alleged that statements in a Times article by Peter Baker and a book by journalists Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner that accused Trump of "planning and perpetrating complex crimes" were “based on incomplete, minimal information." The judge dismissed Trump's claims over a Times article about his work on the reality TV show "The Apprentice."

The Times and Penguin have denied defaming Trump and said in a court filing that his case is legally flawed and aimed at scoring political points.

A Times spokesman said in a statement that Trump's lawsuit had no legal merit and was "a baseless attack on The Times and the rights of the free and independent press in this country.”

A spokesman for Trump's personal legal team praised the ruling and said the defendants "will now have to answer for intentionally and maliciously defaming President Trump."

A Penguin Random House spokesperson said in a statement that it stands by the book and its authors and is confident the case will be fully dismissed.

The lawsuit against the Times and Penguin concerned two articles and a book that cast doubts on Trump's origin story as a savvy businessman who ascended in the real estate and entertainment industries.

Trump cited more than two dozen statements from Times articles by the three journalists and a book by Craig and Buettner titled "Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success."

They include assertions about Trump’s role in creating his hit reality TV show “The Apprentice,” his inheritance from his father, his business ventures and upbringing in New York City.

The Times and Penguin said in a motion to dismiss that Trump's lawsuit failed to explain how the statements were defamatory and included subjective opinions that cannot be proven true or false.

Reuters