SpaceX boss Elon Musk said Wednesday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was lying when claiming to be using the US-military-controlled Starshield network and was actually seeking less restrictions on the commercial Starlink system.

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Zelensky complained last week that Ukraine had seen new restrictions on its use of the Starshield network, with connections only working when devices were moving slower than 161 kilometers (100 miles) per hour.

Ukraine had raised similar complaints last month, saying the restrictions were impeding its ability to intercept Russian drone attacks.

Musk was asked about the dispute during a live interview with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times Dealbook Summit.

Sorkin asked Musk about Zelensky referring to the system being slowed down as "Starshield."

"That's false. I don't want to blow your mind, but Zelensky is not always truthful," Musk said.

When pressed again about whether the system was actually Starshield, Musk said Zelensky "is lying, and what he is actually saying is he wants to use Starlink for military, offensive military operations."

The SpaceX boss said that Starlink had been limited to the maximum highway speed of Ukraine.

"What I'm trying to tell you is Zelensky is actually asking to use the Starlink commercial satellites, and for offensive military actions, and we have declined to do so, as we have declined to do so from the beginning of this conflict. End of story," he added.

AFP