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WORLD

Zelenskiy says Starshield speed limited again, hampering Ukraine's defences

WORLD
1 hour ago
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An artilleryman of the Special Rifle Police Battalion of Zaporizhzhia region sets up Starlink satellite internet system, at a position, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
An artilleryman of the Special Rifle Police Battalion of Zaporizhzhia region sets up Starlink satellite internet system, at a position, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

 President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukrainian military units had recorded significant disruptions to the Starshield satellite communications service for several days, affecting the entire front line and Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

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In a post on Telegram, Zelenskiy said that systemic restrictions were limiting the speed at which Starshield could be used to 161 kph (100 mph). Starshield is the military version of SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications service.

As a result of the restrictions, Ukrainian interceptors could not reach sufficient speed to down Russian jet-powered drones, with some hits already occurring, Zelenskiy said.

"This helps Russians kill more Ukrainians and carry out more accurate strikes on Ukraine," Zelenskiy said. He added that Ukraine was trying to clarify the reasons for the restriction with the US side.

In mid-October, Ukrainian officials said SpaceX had abruptly capped the speed of Starlink and Starshield, cutting off drones and other equipment moving faster than about 160 kph (100 mph) amid tensions with the Trump administration over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries. Service was restored on October 24.

The new disruptions come a day after the end of two days of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, brokered by the United States, the first such meeting since February. A Ukrainian official said there was no mention of the disruptions during the talks and it was unclear who had made the decision.

Ukraine has carried out a series of strikes against Russian refineries and energy installations in recent weeks, as Moscow has continued to pummel Ukrainian electricity infrastructure and cities with drones and missiles.

Reuters

ZelenskiyStarshieldlimited speedUkrainedefences

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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