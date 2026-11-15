Toshima Ward to fine abandoned suitcases from 2027 amid surge in tourist dumping

Tokyo’s Toshima Ward in Japan will introduce fines of up to 20,000 yen (about HK$981) for abandoned suitcases starting next year, targeting an increase in illegal dumping around major transport hubs such as Ikebukuro and Otsuka stations.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The government said foreign tourists have left old or damaged suitcases on streets and at rubbish collection points, particularly in commercial areas around Ikebukuro, after buying replacement luggage.

About 290 abandoned suitcases were found across the ward in fiscal 2025, according to officials. At least 150 more cases have been recorded since April this year.

Officials said abandoned bags can be mistaken for suspicious items because their contents cannot be seen. Such reports can prompt police to send officers to investigate, diverting public resources.

Under current ward rules, littering items such as plastic bottles, cans and cigarette butts is punishable by a fine of up to 20,000 yen. A proposed revision would add suitcases, straws and disposable chopsticks to the list of prohibited items. The draft would also extend the ward’s roadside smoking ban to heated tobacco products, with violations in designated areas carrying a fine of up to 20,000 yen.

The ward plans to submit the draft ordinance to its assembly in February 2027. It is scheduled to take effect in April, with fines for littering due to begin in July.

The ward has distributed leaflets in Japanese, Chinese, English and Korean urging people not to dump suitcases near train stations or accommodation. It has also displayed anti-dumping messages on large screens around Ikebukuro Station.

To enforce the rules, the ward plans regular patrols at known dumping hotspots. It will also accept credit cards and other electronic payments so that visitors who violate the rules can pay fines on the spot.