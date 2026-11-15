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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

No charges for Kansas mother whose truck rolled into youth soccer game, killing 2

WORLD
33 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Prosecutors in Wichita, Kansas, have decided not to file criminal charges against a 34-year-old mother whose pickup truck accelerated into a youth soccer game last month, killing a 6-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man and injuring 10 others.

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Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said investigators conducted multiple interviews and tested a similar vehicle in the parking spot where the truck had been parked. They believe the woman may not have put the vehicle in park and accidentally pressed the accelerator while asleep, causing the truck to surge toward the field.

Bennett said there was insufficient evidence to prove she consciously disregarded a substantial risk to people on the field, which is required for a criminal charge. He acknowledged the decision may be difficult for the public to understand but said he was duty-bound to follow the law and could not bring charges without sufficient evidence.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Could not prove driver disregarded danger

On the day of the incident, the woman got up at 6am and drove about 322 kilometres with three children to the soccer complex. After two games, the family left for a meal and returned before 2.30pm for another game.

While one child went to play, the woman stayed in the truck with two others. She said she needed a nap, reclined her seat fully and fell asleep, while her daughter covered the windshield with sunshades. Within an hour, the vehicle began moving.

Police testing with the same model found that even in drive mode, the truck stayed in place for 15 minutes until someone pressed the accelerator.

Woken by screams as she was pulled from the vehicle

The woman woke after hearing screams and feeling the truck moving. Bennett said bystanders pulled her out and described her as still drowsy, then distraught and hysterical, repeatedly saying: "I'm sorry, I'm sorry, what did I do?"

The two people killed were 6-year-old Cole Adrian of McPherson, Kansas, and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer. The 10 injured were aged between 5 and 68 and were taken to local hospitals.

Wichita soccer game crash no charges

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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