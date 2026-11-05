Ukraine's Zelensky says spoke to US envoys ahead of Russia talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a detailed conversation with US envoys ahead of several scheduled meetings between Kyiv and Moscow officials, starting with one at the White House on Thursday hosted by US First Lady Melania Trump.

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The flurry of diplomacy comes as negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the United States prepare to meet in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 for the first talks between all three sides since February.

The talks have revived hopes for peace, as Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine grinds through its fifth year, and a recent rapprochement between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin has raised concerns the US could turn its back on Kyiv.

"We just had a very detailed, hour-and-a-half-long conversation with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," Zelensky said in a post on X Wednesday evening, during a visit to Madrid.

"The negotiations must move forward at full throttle to bring this war to an end as quickly as possible. Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps," he said.

His remarks came after Melania Trump's White House office said the US first lady would bring representatives of Russia and Ukraine together at the White House, without specifying a date.

Moscow's adviser for international economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev and human rights ombudsman Yana Lantratova will meet the US first lady on Thursday "provided that all logistical arrangements work out", Russia's state-owned TASS news agency reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced he would also be meeting Melania Trump in Washington.

"I am heading to Washington. Important meetings lie ahead. But while I am on the road, I want to ask you something: If you could convey a single message to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, what would you say to her?", Lubinets wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Meetings are also being held Wednesday and Thursday in Brussels between representatives of the European Union, the United Kingdom, NATO and the United States.

Melania Trump last month announced a localised truce between Ukrainian and Russian forces to allow for residents of Oleshky on the southern front to leave, after suffering weeks of shortages of food and medicine.

The rare halt in fighting, which was respected by both sides, allowed roads to be demined and residents to depart for either Ukraine or Russia.

Zelensky on Wednesday awarded Melania Trump a national honour for her role in brokering the partial ceasefire.

AFP