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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says

WORLD
58 mins ago
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with members of the media at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/Pool
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with members of the media at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/Pool

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that decisions regarding Ukraine's access to Starlink were up to SpaceX and Elon Musk, not the White House, comments that suggested Musk may have restricted Kyiv's access to the service.

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The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Musk had ordered the slowdown of a military-grade version of Starlink that ​Ukraine relies on to defend itself against missile attacks from Russia.

The Journal cited one source saying that Musk, President Donald Trump and White House officials discussed the matter beforehand, and two sources saying that Musk and the president discussed the matter in the days after the slowdown.

"I'm not aware that we knew about this decision beforehand. But that's irrelevant," Rubio told reporters during a trip to India.

"The bottom line is that that is governed by a private commercial contract as to how their stuff can be used and what speeds they'll allow it to be used at." Musk and SpaceX did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters has cited two US officials and a Western official briefed on the matter saying the decision ultimately came from the White House. This version was also asserted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but denied by the administration.

Rubio's comments are likely to intensify concerns in Washington regarding Musk's singular ability to influence US foreign policy. They also represent an apparent shift in position for the administration.

Trump has publicly said he believed neither he nor Musk was behind the slowdown. Departing for a trip to Uzbekistan and India on Saturday, Rubio had said no one ordered the slowdown, an assertion that drew criticism from lawmakers in both parties.

"I'm not sure Zelenskyy knows what he's talking about, but it wasn't deliberate," Rubio said at the time.

"We have nothing to do with that. I don't – the United States, nobody ordered that Starlink speed to be slowed down. It sort of happened, but my understanding is it's been restored," Rubio said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth also portrayed the Starlink cutoff as a commercial matter. No US official has publicly said, however, that they have pushed SpaceX to reverse any cutoffs.

"There are terms of service that ultimately need to be complied to, and that's where Starlink has the option to make those decisions," Hegseth said.

One significant point of confusion relates to the difference between SpaceX's Starshield and Starlink products. Starshield is essentially a military-grade version of Starlink developed for the Pentagon.

Rubio suggested on Saturday that Ukraine never had access to Starshield in the first place, while Zelenskiy has said that both Starlink and Starshield in Ukraine have been disrupted.

Reuters

StarlinkUkraineMuskWhite HouseRubio

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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