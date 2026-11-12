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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Nvidia is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang, WSJ reports

WORLD
26 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Nvidia's NVDA.O board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future, the report added.

Earlier in the day, the New York Times reported that Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The reports come days after Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, as Nvidia's board investigates whether he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Nvidia's shares were down about 8% in after-hours trading.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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