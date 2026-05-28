logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Jill Biden feared Joe was 'having a stroke' during 2024 debate

WORLD
31 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Former US first lady Jill Biden says in an upcoming interview that her husband's disastrous 2024 debate performance against Donald Trump was so alarming, she thought he was having a stroke on stage.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never," she told "CBS News Sunday Morning" as part of an interview airing this weekend.

"I don't know what happened," she said in the clip released Wednesday. "As I watched it, I thought, 'Oh, my God, he's having a stroke.' And it scared me to death."

In the debate, then 81-year-old president Joe Biden stumbled on his words, stared open-mouthed and lost his train of thought as he struggled to counter his bombastic rival.

Yet immediately after the debate, Jill Biden praised her husband's performance, telling him in front of a crowd of supporters: "Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question, you knew all the facts."

Joe Biden's debate performance sparked intense concern within the Democratic Party over his evident decline, ultimately leading to his exit from the White House race in favor of then-vice president Kamala Harris.

She lost to Trump following an abbreviated campaign.

AFP

Jill BidenJoe Bidenstroke2024 debate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump makes an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 2, 2025. Trump announced that US Space Command will move its headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Trump health misinformation swirls despite denial
WORLD
03-09-2025 12:22 HKT
Joe Biden. AP
Former US President Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
NEWS
19-05-2025 04:32 HKT
U.S. President Joe Biden looks on during his visit at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
Joe Biden will speak about Social Security in his return to national stage
WORLD
15-04-2025 14:46 HKT
People trapped in a cave are found alive by rescue workers in Xaisomboun Province, Laos, May 27, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Norrased Palasing/via REUTERS
Rescuers in Laos say more oxygen needed to save 7 divers trapped in cave
WORLD
46 mins ago
Photo by - / AFP Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026.
Trump appears to threaten to 'blow up' ally Oman
WORLD
1 hour ago
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
Trump administration in talks to fund US drone companies, WSJ reports
WORLD
1 hour ago
Sam Altman's attorney Bradley R. Wilson arrives to court at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on May 18, 2026 in Oakland, California. Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, after Musk invested in the tech firm, believing it would be a nonprofit, but was allegedly deceived after OpenAI was turned into a for-profit company. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP
AI chiefs walk back job apocalypse warnings
WORLD
2 hours ago
A drone view shows vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, May 25, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
US strikes Iran again, official says, after Trump denies deal on Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
2 hours ago
US and Iran remain divided on Hormuz deal as White House rejects Tehran TV report
WORLD
10 hours ago
The damaged stern of a bulk carrier operated by South Korean shipper HMM, after it was struck by two unidentified objects on May 4 while stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, in this handout picture released on May 10, 2026. South Korean Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
South Korea says attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz likely involved an Iranian missile
WORLD
15 hours ago
Squally thunderstorms expected this weekend amid persistently hot weather, mercury soars to 34 degrees
NEWS
21 hours ago
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Sharp blade found on Citybus seat in Admiralty, second such incident in Central in a week
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.