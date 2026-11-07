logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Putin seizes control of Japan Tobacco's Russian assets

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to temporarily seize the Russian assets of Japan Tobacco International, making it the latest foreign company to lose control of local operations in a widening crackdown.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The move drew an immediate rebuke from Tokyo on Friday, whose already sour relations with Moscow have deteriorated sharply in recent months.

Stakes in four businesses of JTI, which is part of Japan Tobacco Inc. 2914.T and is Russia's biggest tobacco manufacturer, will now be under the administration of Russian company Industrial Assets, according to the decree signed on Thursday.

The Japanese government owns around 37% of shares in Japan Tobacco Inc., whose brands include Winston and Camel cigarettes. Those shares were set to fall by the daily allowable limit in Tokyo on Friday with no shares changing hands due to a glut of sell orders.

"The Japanese government has consistently urged Russia to ensure that the interests of Japanese citizens and companies are not harmed," Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama told a regular press conference on Friday.

"We have already protested through diplomatic channels and requested that the measure be withdrawn."

The decree gave no reason for the seizure, but the Kremlin has linked similar moves in the past to the behaviour of countries it designates as "hostile".

In an emailed statement, JTI said it was aware of the decree and was "assessing the situation and our options, prioritising our stakeholders, most notably our employees".

The Russian business accounts for about 10% of JT Group's revenue and roughly 25% of its operating profit.

STRAINED RELATIONS

The decree follows Russia's decision to place the assets of Swiss food giant Nestle NESN.S, German wholesaler Metro AG B4B0n.H, and French retailer Auchan under temporary management in September.

Moscow took control of the Russian assets of four more European companies in October, citing those nations’ support for Ukraine and what it called illegal expropriations of Russian property.

Relations between Japan and Russia have been strained since Tokyo and other capitals slapped broad sanctions on Moscow after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

But they have spiralled in recent months, following Putin's visit to a disputed island close to Japan in August and the detention of Japanese journalist in the far eastern Russian region of Sakhalin on suspicion of espionage.

Russia's foreign ministry in October also said it considered a drone sale to Ukraine by a Japanese company to be a hostile step and warned of a harsh response.

Until at least last year, most Japanese companies that remained in Russia had been hunkering down, hoping for business conditions to improve.

Around three quarters of 50 companies surveyed by Japanese trade promotion agency JETRO in September 2025 said they planned to maintain the status quo over the next one to two years, and only 6% said they would scale back, relocate or withdraw.

Japan sent several officials to Moscow earlier this year to facilitate communication and help protect assets owned by ​Japanese companies operating there, its trade ministry said.

Reuters

RussiaPutinJapan Tobacco

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Special Envoy of the President of Russia for Investment and Economic Cooperation Kirill Dmitriev speaks next to US first lady Melania Trump, after a meeting with representatives from Russia and Ukraine, following the expiry of a six-day ceasefire to evacuate civilians from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky, at the White House in Washington, DC, US November 5, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump says he met Putin envoy, sees Ukraine deal soon
WORLD
20 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Melania Trump urges 'humanity over war' with Ukraine, Russia officials
WORLD
06-11-2026 06:13 HKT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference with the German Chancellor (not pictured) on November 3, 2026 at the Chancellery in Berlin. (Photo by RALF HIRSCHBERGER / AFP)
Ukraine's Zelensky says spoke to US envoys ahead of Russia talks
WORLD
05-11-2026 12:55 HKT
Signage for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) China 2026 summit is seen in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province on November 3, 2026. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
China in contact with US, Russia on possible leaders' meeting
CHINA
04-11-2026 18:48 HKT
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with members of Security Council and the government and the heads of law enforcement agencies, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia October 30, 2023. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS/File photo
Russian defence minister hails 'unprecedented' Beijing ties on China visit
CHINA
03-11-2026 17:15 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
US, Russia and China discuss trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi, FT reports
CHINA
03-11-2026 16:33 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Russia's FSB says minor detained over park attack threat after US tip-off
WORLD
02-11-2026 06:41 HKT
Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia attends a Security Council meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Russia, US veto rival UN Western Sahara resolutions, leaving peacekeeping mission in limbo
WORLD
31-10-2026 11:24 HKT
Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, South Korea Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, Mexico's Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, US, October 30, 2026. REUTERS/Megan Varner/Pool
Japan demands release of national in meeting with Russia's Lavrov
WORLD
31-10-2026 10:16 HKT
Elbridge Colby, United States Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, delivers remarks during the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Memorial dedication ceremony in Washington, DC, US, October 24, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Heuer
Pentagon tells Europeans to cool their rhetoric on Russia, sources say
WORLD
30-10-2026 13:58 HKT
(Photo from Threads)
Hong Kong man's petty revenge gifted to cheating lover on anniversary
NEWS
19 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Democrat calls for AI development pause and superintelligence ban
WORLD
06-11-2026 05:57 HKT
Canada expected to clear HK 'lifeboat' PR backlog by 2027 under new immigration plan
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.