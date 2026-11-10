logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Five possible scenarios for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid affair scandal, board probe

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Jensen Huang (left), Alice Huang.
Jensen Huang (left), Alice Huang.

Foreign media have outlined five possible scenarios for Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang after his extramarital affair scandal with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang, who is reportedly a businesswoman, as the board has launched an independent investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

1. Vindication, Stays Firmly In Charge

According to NDTV India, the most ideal outcome would be for the board’s independent probe to conclude that while Jensen Huang became a target of intelligence agencies, he did not actively leak any secrets or cause material harm to the company. 

If the board finds no wrongdoing, the investigation would end, and Jensen Huang will remain in his position. The report noted that Nvidia’s initial official statements have already expressed confidence in him, emphasizing that national security and commercial secrets were not compromised. 

However, if new evidence emerges later, the board’s stance could still shift.

2. Survival Under Constraints, Tighter Oversight

Even if the investigation finds no evidence that Jensen Huang deliberately leaked secrets, the case could unveil the company’s internal operating loopholes, and the board will still keep him in the role while significantly tightening governance to address external concerns and criticism. 

Going forward, Nvidia’s top executives would face stricter scrutiny and compliance requirements when handling sensitive information, engaging with clients, and operating in overseas markets subject to US export controls. This would help reassure the public and regulators while mitigating the impact to the company.

3. Forced Resignation: Board Pressure Outcasts Jensen Huang

If the internal investigation reveals that Jensen Huang withheld key information from the board, made misleading statements, or was involved in a serious conflict of interest, the situation could deteriorate rapidly.

In such a case, the board would not need to wait for government or congressional investigations and could decide to replace him in the interest of protecting the company. 

This scenario resembles the 2018 resignation of former Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, who stepped down for violating the company’s internal non-fraternization policy. 

However, the two cases differ. Krzanich was involved in an internal workplace relationship, whereas Jensen Huang was involved with an external individual, and Nvidia has not yet determined whether he violated any internal rules.

4. Criminal Investigation, Broader Tech and Supply-Chain Crisis

The worst-case scenario would be the controversy spilling over into Nvidia’s broader business compliance. Given the strict US export bans on advanced AI chips to China, and the fact that Singapore-based Megaspeed had previously purchased Nvidia products, The New York Times reported that US intelligence officials believe former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang continued to pass information to Beijing. 

If the probe points to the leakage of controlled technology, the US government and Congress would add more pressure on Nvidia and Jensen Huang, potentially leading to a criminal investigation.

Jensen Huang is scheduled to appear before Congress on November 18 to brief lawmakers on his personal relationships and security safeguards. That appearance is expected to be a critical turning point in how the situation develops.

5. Strategic Exit: Voluntary Resignation to Protect the Company

If the personal controversy continues to severely disrupt the company’s business operations with governments, clients, and investors under mounting public and political pressure, Jensen Huang may choose to step down voluntarily for the best interest of Nvidia. Even if further investigations prove Jensen Huang did not engage in any intelligence-sharing with foreign espionage.

However, since founding Nvidia in 1993, Jensen Huang has been an indispensable figure – not only shaping the company’s technology development but also maintaining close relationships with key customers. Finding a suitable successor is arguably the greatest corporate governance challenge in Silicon Valley.

 

NvidiaaffairJensen HuangAlice Huang

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Trump says FBI probing Nvidia CEO Huang as China controversy deepens
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Photo by - / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (C partially obscured), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (R in black) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo.
What we know about the Nvidia CEO spy scandal
WORLD
3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang as US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) looks on after speaking to the media at the White House driveway following a luncheon for tech leaders in the East Room, in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Trump's close ties to Nvidia's Huang scrutinized after foreign intelligence concerns
WORLD
3 hours ago
Jensen Huang (left), Alice Huang.
Nvidia's shares slide as chip giant probes CEO over spy claims
FINANCE
14 hours ago
What we know about Nvidia's probe into CEO Jensen Huang
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Nvidia board launches probe after Jensen Huang admits infidelity amid China spy allegations
WORLD
20 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at Dreamforce 2026 summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., September 15, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China, asked about Nvidia probe, says 'spy narrative' is unsubstantiated
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
09-11-2026 13:22 HKT
Co-founder, President and CEO of US technology company Nvidia, Jensen Huang, looks on during a press briefing in Paris on October 13, 2026. AFP
Trump calls Nvidia's Huang 'honorable,' says he has not discussed allegations with him
FINANCE
09-11-2026 11:10 HKT
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
19 hours ago
Temperatures drop to autumn low of 23.2 degrees
NEWS
09-11-2026 10:30 HKT
Nvidia drops after Huang admits affair, Hong Kong stocks open higher on tech gains
FINANCE
09-11-2026 10:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.