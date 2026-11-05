logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Cristiano Ronaldo announces international retirement

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Cristiano Ronaldo waves to fans after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain on July 6, 2026. (AFP/File)
Cristiano Ronaldo waves to fans after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain on July 6, 2026. (AFP/File)

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Thursday he was retiring from international football at the age of 41.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal in 2003 and went on to play a world record 234 times for his country, scoring 146 goals.

But the forward's powers have been waning in recent years and he fell out with national coach Jorge Jesus last month after refusing to play him in a Nations League match.

Ronaldo immediately left the team camp and was handed a 30-day suspension.

He apologised and it was rumoured he intended to return to the international fold, but on Thursday the five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or released a video on his Instagram account in which he said he had played his last match for Portugal.

"To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team," Ronaldo said, as images of his career were played.

"I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.

"Today the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone -- they are also made with the heart.

"A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end," he added.

- 'Will stay with me forever' -

The Portuguese Football Federation said it would organise a "fitting tribute" to Ronaldo's "immense career".

Ronaldo will continue to play for his current club in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr, where he is under contract until June 2027.

In the highlight of his international career, Ronaldo won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 in France, although he had to leave the field during the final with an injury.

"I won Euro 2016 and, for me, that's just as important as the World Cup. It will stay with me forever," he recalled.

At this year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, he scored three goals but Portugal were knocked out in the last 16 by eventual winners Spain.

In a notorious moment at a previous World Cup, a 21-year-old Ronaldo was caught by TV cameras winking at his bench after appearing to exhort the referee to send off his then Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney as Portugal faced England in the 2006 quarter-finals in Germany.

Rooney was red-carded and Ronaldo scored the winning spot kick in the penalty shootout to send Portugal into the semi-finals where they lost to Zinedine Zidane's France.

His departure from the international stage follows that of his long-term rival, Lionel Messi, who played his final match for Argentina last month.

(AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldoretirementinternational

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Ronaldo scores hat-trick in 15 minutes, moves within 15 goals of 1,000
FOOTBALL
30-10-2026 06:53 HKT
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
21-10-2026 16:20 HKT
From left: Raymond Chan and Wenting Shen
AI is making retirement more unpredictable, with only 1 in 5 feeling financially prepared: survey
FINANCE
12-10-2026 16:57 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Ronaldo hails Messi after Argentina great says he already misses national team
FOOTBALL
08-10-2026 07:28 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Ronaldo accuses coach Jesus of broken promises but leaves Portugal return open
FOOTBALL
07-10-2026 07:54 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Jesus, FPF chief fail in airport bid to stop Ronaldo leaving Portugal camp, Marca reports
FOOTBALL
02-10-2026 07:08 HKT
Photo: AFP
Ronaldo misses Portugal training after Jesus denies rift
FOOTBALL
01-10-2026 04:13 HKT
Photo by PAUL ELLIS / AFP Argentina's captain and forward #10 Lionel Messi kisses the FIFA World Cup Trophy during the trophy ceremony after Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022.
It 'hurts' says Messi as he retires from international football
WORLD
01-09-2026 09:53 HKT
Almost one third of HK’s affluent to postpone retirement with only 18 pc having full wealth plan
FINANCE
18-08-2026 15:45 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Ronaldo hints at retirement, says upcoming year could be his last
FOOTBALL
17-08-2026 03:55 HKT
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
11 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
16 hours ago
Eager punters line up early for $108m Mark Six jackpot at ‘luckiest’ Central betting branch
NEWS
04-11-2026 20:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.