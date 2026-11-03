logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

War widens in the Black Sea in a test of NATO red lines

WORLD
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A view from the cockpit of a Romanian F-16 fighter jet during a mission to intercept and neutralize two drones that entered Romanian airspace without authorization on October 17, in this handout image provided by the Borcea 86th Air Base and released on October 18, 2026 by the Romanian Defense Ministry, in location given as Romania. Romanian Ministry of National Defence/Handout via REUTERS
A view from the cockpit of a Romanian F-16 fighter jet during a mission to intercept and neutralize two drones that entered Romanian airspace without authorization on October 17, in this handout image provided by the Borcea 86th Air Base and released on October 18, 2026 by the Romanian Defense Ministry, in location given as Romania. Romanian Ministry of National Defence/Handout via REUTERS

After seven strikes on cargo ships near NATO members Romania and Bulgaria last month, the US-led military alliance said it would deploy maritime patrol aircraft, radars and drones to bolster its eastern flank in the Black Sea.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Three days later, on October 23, another ship was struck just outside Romanian waters. And last week a Greek container ship was sunk by naval drones in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

Unabating attacks show how the escalating maritime war between Russia and Ukraine is expanding into a major challenge for NATO in the Black Sea that has left littoral member states such as Romania and Bulgaria exposed.

Military analysts said they had little doubt that these were Russian attacks. A naval drone seen on video of the last strike resembled a Russian variant, according to shipping security firm Ambrey.

"I think it's undeniably an escalation," said Sidharth Kaushal, a senior fellow at the London-based RUSI think-tank.

Russia denies targeting Ukraine's neighbours with drones and says that European governments are the ones escalating the war in Ukraine by supplying military aid. Russia's defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

ANALYST SAYS RUSSIA IS TESTING RED LINES

Many of the ships hit in October were anchored near or sailing to or from a key Romanian canal used by Ukraine for exports. One was in Romanian territorial waters, while the other eight were in its or Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone.

Iulia Joja, director of the Black Sea programme for the Washington-based Middle East Institute think-tank, said Russia's attacks were taking into account the West's aversion to escalation.

"This is about testing these red lines, with full awareness that we will do everything possible to take the most minimal measures," Joja said, drawing a comparison with Russian drone incursions into NATO airspace in recent years.

A NATO official said Russian actions aimed at dissuading NATO allies from supporting Ukraine were a serious security threat and that the alliance's commitment to defending all its members, including those on the Black Sea, was "ironclad".

The official said there was a clear need for cost-effective counter-drone capabilities, but that the alliance had already committed to investing more than $40 billion in counter-drone capabilities in the next five years.

BLACK SEA IS CRUCIAL WATERWAY

For Romania, the Black Sea is a crucial waterway for trade and home to its offshore Neptun Deep project that will make it the European Union's largest gas producer next year. Neptun Deep was approached by a naval drone in August.

Bucharest has accused Russia of "systematic" strikes on civilian ships but stopped short of attributing individual attacks, citing the need for forensic evidence. Sofia has not blamed Russia, but said some of the attacks seem to benefit it.

The strikes come at a time when Washington is reassessing its military presence in Europe as it focuses on China. The US withdrew 1,000 troops from Romania last year.

"It's a moment in the transatlantic relationship that Putin likely wants to use," said a senior Romanian official. "The EU and NATO's attention is important and their forces are currently focusing towards the north and the Baltics."

While NATO has reinforced its "enhanced forward presence" for the Baltics and Poland, Joja said it had not done the same in Romania despite Bucharest's requests.

"Brussels and Washington still don't seem to have decided whether the Black Sea is fully part of the NATO commitment."

The Romanian official highlighted Romania's pressing need for surface-to-air interceptors and radar systems to counter threats.

Joja said the limited availability of cheap interceptor weapons, exacerbated by the war in Iran, was a central problem for the West.

NEARLY 400 VESSELS HIT IN PAST YEAR

The surge in strikes on Black Sea shipping has strangled a major conduit for exports of grain and oil used by Russia and Ukraine.

The two sides hit 317 merchant and other vessels in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov between May and October, a more than fourfold rise on the 74 vessels they struck in the previous half-year, according to Tomas Alexa, a senior analyst at Ambrey Analytics.

The tempo of attacks has fluctuated ahead of the fifth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion in February.

Ukraine carried out 137 attacks on ships compared with 92 Russian ones in the third quarter, while in October, Russia hit 38 compared with 5 Ukrainian strikes, Ambrey said.

GRAIN EXPORTS FROM UKRAINE AND RUSSIA SLUMP

Ports have been battered and exports have shrivelled, forcing Russia and Ukraine to seek alternative export routes.

Russia exported just 0.3 million metric tons of grain in September through the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, down from 4.74 million metric tons in the same month last year, according to Russian export data seen by Reuters.

Ukraine suspended operations at its Black Sea ports in late July due to Russian attacks, prompting it to divert volumes to river ports on the Danube and onwards through Romania's Sulina Canal and southwards through Romania's section of the Black Sea.

Even with this alternative route, Ukraine's port exports of grain slumped to 0.81 million metric tons in September compared with 2.1 million in September last year, government data showed.

Further reducing these volumes remains Russia's primary goal with testing NATO as the secondary objective, said Andriy Ryzhenko, a naval analyst and former senior Ukrainian naval officer.

ZELENSKIY WARNS OF FOOD CRISIS

Last week's attack took place as the defence ministers and military chiefs of Romania, Bulgaria and fellow NATO littoral state Turkey met in Sofia to discuss the situation.

The defence minister of Turkey, which is waiting for a response from Moscow and Kyiv on a narrow maritime ceasefire proposal, used the meeting to warn Russia and Ukraine against further attacks.

Turkey controls the transit of warships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles under the Montreux Convention.

Several countries, including Egypt, Turkey and India, have pushed for maritime ceasefires to avert fallout from the disruption of shipping at a time when global fuel and grain prices have soared.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday there was growing international interest in a limited ceasefire.

Russia has rejected the idea of a narrow maritime ceasefire that it says would provide respite to Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has sounded the alarm.

"Everyone is talking about diesel and forgetting about grain. In a month or two, everyone will start talking about an agricultural crisis," he said last month.

Reuters

WarBlack SeaNATOred lines

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Bulgarian Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov speaks to the media following a trilateral meeting on Black Sea security in Sofia, Bulgaria. (Reuters)
US, Canada see growing interest in limited ceasefire in Black Sea
WORLD
01-11-2026 13:07 HKT
The logo of U.S. software company Palantir Technologies is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Palantir says it cannot shut off NATO AI system as Europeans fear US tech dependence
WORLD
22-10-2026 14:13 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
China draws 'red lines' around its economic model ahead of EU, US trade talks
FINANCE
03-08-2026 11:26 HKT
The crude oil tanker Aegean Myth is moored to a single point mooring (SPM) at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, July 31, 2021. REUTERS
Kazakhstan's daily oil output halves after export terminal closure, source says
FINANCE
27-07-2026 21:26 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the second plenary meeting of the Ninth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this picture released June 23, 2026, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo
North Korea condemns NATO summit, says denuclearisation should start with US allies
WORLD
11-07-2026 16:02 HKT
Sensitive airspace near Ukraine likely prompted NATO interception after Cathay jet lost contact: expert
NEWS
09-07-2026 16:06 HKT
NATO pledges €70 billion for Ukraine as Trump praises peace 'progress'
WORLD
09-07-2026 05:26 HKT
ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 07: US President Donald Trump at Ankara Airport, who is paying an official visit to Turkey ahead of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 07, 2026. Dogukan Keskinkilic/Pool via REUTERS
Trump orders halt to US trade with Spain over NATO spending, Iran
WORLD
08-07-2026 18:51 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump will attend the NATO summit in Turkey in July, Rubio says
WORLD
04-06-2026 07:18 HKT
Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) gestures in front of Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski at the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, on May 22, 2026.
NATO ministers sound out US on Trump's 'confusing' troop moves
WORLD
22-05-2026 18:17 HKT
Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
ICAC charges two former Johnson Cleaning executives over $75 million bribes
NEWS
02-11-2026 10:48 HKT
Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.