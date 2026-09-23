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Iran submits conditions for reopening of Hormuz to U.S. representative, state media says

WORLD
1 hour ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in a meeting during which Iran's conditions to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz were conveyed to the US, according to Iran's state media.

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Conditions for reopening the strait include immediate lifting of the naval blockade, immediate release of frozen Iranian assets and end of war across all 'resistance' fronts, state media added.

Iran WarTrumpStrait of Hormuz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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