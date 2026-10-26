logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Officials from Mecca pact countries to meet Iranian officials on Monday, two sources say

WORLD
27 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
First committee meeting of the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" in Istanbul (REUTERS)
First committee meeting of the "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" in Istanbul (REUTERS)

Top officials from the Mecca Pact countries Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan are set to meet Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday to discuss regional coordination, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Saudi Arabia will be represented by Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, and Pakistan by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The Turkish head of intelligence will also join, one of the people said.

The deputy secretary of Iran's top security body, Ali Bagheri Kani, told state TV that Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid, Pakistan's Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin would visit Tehran for consultations with Iran's Supreme National Security Council on regional security.

The Saudi government media office, Pakistan's military media wing and Turkey's Foreign a€?Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The planned talks would be the first high-level contact between Iran and all members of a€?the three-nation bloc since Saudi Arabia came under escalating attacks from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

Munir visited Tehran last week, where he met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials. During the visit, Iranian officials told him there would be no talks with Washington until Tehran's demands were met, according to Iranian media.

Pakistan has been a key intermediary between the United States and Iran. Earlier mediation efforts helped produce an interim peace agreement in June, but the deal quickly unravelled as fighting between Iran and the United States resumed weeks later.

Saudi Arabia intercepted another wave of missiles and drones on Sunday as fighting with the Houthis continued unabated.

Ministers from the Mecca Pact countries held an emergency meeting in Riyadh earlier this month and agreed to ensure the "rapid deployment" of military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

The Houthi attacks have become an increasingly destabilising element in the US-Israeli offensive against Iran, turning US ally Saudi Arabia into a pressure point in the wider war.

Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August, under which an armed attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

The agreement's first article says the parties shall use "all necessary means" to eliminate threats to one another's territorial integrity, sovereignty or internationally recognised borders, according to a text seen by Reuters.

Efforts by Turkey's parliament to ratify the agreement began last week and are still underway, while Pakistan approved the pact last week.

Reuters

Saudi Arabia Pakistan Iran Turkey Houthi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Yasuo Fukuda (File Photo)
Yasuo Fukuda, Japan's first second-generation prime minister, dies at 90, Nikkei reports
WORLD
2 hours ago
North Korean soldiers work on their military fence at their border, as seen from an observation deck in Gimpo, South Korea, October 26, 2026 (Reuters)
North Korea-South Korea tensions high as letters lodged with UN, howitzer spotted
WORLD
2 hours ago
Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 25, 2026. (AFP)
Brazil's Lula clinches poll victory, Bolsonaro seeks to annul election
WORLD
2 hours ago
The Diyajanani floating solar power plant at the Ibbankatuwa Reservoir in Sri Lanka's Dambulla. (AFP)
Global South race toward green energy amid oil shocks
WORLD
6 hours ago
Serbia's Vucic concedes defeat in historic election win for student protest movement
WORLD
8 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Brazil pauses presidential vote count after Supreme Court extends voting hours
WORLD
9 hours ago
Zelensky says trilateral US-Ukraine-Russia meeting to take place in November
WORLD
9 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Saudis say Riyadh airport partly reopens despite renewed Houthi threats
WORLD
11 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado returns to Venezuela
WORLD
12 hours ago
People shelter from the rain as Storm Boelo brings wet and windy weather to parts of the UK
Storm Boelo lashes UK, cutting power and cancelling flights
WORLD
18 hours ago
Obituary confirms passing of veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying at 65
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
FINANCE
25-10-2026 15:13 HKT
More than 1,500 riders injured or killed in first nine months, says Transport Department
NEWS
21 hours ago
Resale prices of 2TB iPhone Duo hit $33,000 amid scarce supply
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.