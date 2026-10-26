logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Yasuo Fukuda, Japan's first second-generation prime minister, dies at 90, Nikkei reports

WORLD
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Yasuo Fukuda (File Photo)
Yasuo Fukuda (File Photo)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda, who used his brief period in office to seek closer ties with Asian neighbours, particularly China, has died at the age of 90, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Japanese politician, the first son of a prime minister to become premier himself, died on Thursday from heart failure, the Nikkei said.

Becoming prime minister on the sudden resignation of Shinzo Abe in 2007, Fukuda lasted less than a year — a tenure even shorter than his father Takeo's two-year stint.

A graduate in economics from Tokyo's prestigious Waseda University, Fukuda spent nearly two decades working his way up the ranks of an oil company — including a two-year posting in the United States — before resigning to become a political secretary when his father became premier in 1976.

Elected to Japan's more powerful lower house of parliament in 1990, Fukuda was chief cabinet secretary from 2000 to 2004, resigning as one of several cabinet ministers to admit not paying into the pension system.

Known for his testy manner, the bespectacled Fukuda drew criticism in 2003 for off-the-record comments in which he suggested women who dressed provocatively were asking to be raped.

When Fukuda succeeded Abe he joked he might have drawn the short straw in assuming office given the divided parliament and opposition parties' ability to delay legislation.

Frustrated with the stalled legislative process, Fukuda resigned in 2008, the second of six prime ministers to quit after only around a year in office.

Known as a diplomatic dove, Fukuda made several visits to China after leaving office in an effort to improve often fraught relations.

Fukuda leaves a son, Tatsuo, who is also a lawmaker and has been viewed as a potential future prime minister.

(Reuters)

Yasuo Fukuda

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
North Korean soldiers work on their military fence at their border, as seen from an observation deck in Gimpo, South Korea, October 26, 2026 (Reuters)
North Korea-South Korea tensions high as letters lodged with UN, howitzer spotted
WORLD
52 mins ago
Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 25, 2026. (AFP)
Brazil's Lula clinches poll victory, Bolsonaro seeks to annul election
WORLD
1 hour ago
The Diyajanani floating solar power plant at the Ibbankatuwa Reservoir in Sri Lanka's Dambulla. (AFP)
Global South race toward green energy amid oil shocks
WORLD
5 hours ago
Serbia's Vucic concedes defeat in historic election win for student protest movement
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Brazil pauses presidential vote count after Supreme Court extends voting hours
WORLD
7 hours ago
Zelensky says trilateral US-Ukraine-Russia meeting to take place in November
WORLD
8 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Saudis say Riyadh airport partly reopens despite renewed Houthi threats
WORLD
9 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado returns to Venezuela
WORLD
10 hours ago
People shelter from the rain as Storm Boelo brings wet and windy weather to parts of the UK
Storm Boelo lashes UK, cutting power and cancelling flights
WORLD
16 hours ago
Flavio Bolsonaro and Lula attended a televised debate last Friday. (REUTERS)
Inside the Trump-administration campaign to return Brazil's Bolsonaro clan to power
WORLD
16 hours ago
Obituary confirms passing of veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying at 65
Veteran stock analyst Louie Shum Chun-ying dies at 65, obituary shows
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Woman injured by falling banana in Kwun Tong
NEWS
25-10-2026 10:38 HKT
More than 1,500 riders injured or killed in first nine months, says Transport Department
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.