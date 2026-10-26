Trump adds Norway to vulgar list of countries, citing Nobel snub

US President Donald Trump on Sunday escalated his invective against Norway, calling it a "shit house country" and saying Norwegian immigrants were not welcome in the United States because the Nobel committee, based in the capital Oslo, had not awarded him a Peace Prize.

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Trump made the comments at a political rally in Port Huron, Michigan, ahead of next week's midterm elections.

Attributing recent unrest in France to immigration, Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries but not from Norway "because I didn't get the Nobel Prize ... So I don't want anybody from Norway."

There was no indication that the Trump administration was adopting new official policy on Norwegian immigrants.

"He knows very well that the Nobel Committee is independent. We have reminded them of that, if anyone is wondering, and that is still the case," Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told national broadcaster NRK on Monday. His ministry declined to comment further.

"Norway has become a shit house country, actually," Trump said, using a term that he has previously applied to Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.



Norway is among the highest-income countries as measured by GDP per capita, according to International Monetary Fund data. Norway's sovereign wealth fund posted a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns ($184.3 billion) for the first half of 2026.



The Norwegian Nobel Committee did not immediately return requests for comment.



Trump earlier this month called the failure to give him a Nobel Peace Prize an "indelible stain" on Norway.

Reuters

