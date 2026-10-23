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WORLD

Elon Musk invests about $1 billion in Skydance, CNBC reports

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Earlier this month, Paramount Skydance completed its US$110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery and the combined entity was named Skydance. 

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"It's going to be a great company," US President Trump told reporters earlier this month, expressing his approval of the merger.

SpaceX SPCX.O CEO Musk, who has been rebuilding his ties with Trump, has had a longstanding bond with Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, whose son David Ellison leads Skydance.

The investment comes as Ellison looks to position Skydance as a technology-driven media business and cut costs.

Last month, Ellison named former Mattel MAT.O CEO Ynon Kreiz as Skydance's co-CEO.

Musk's commitment is part of a wider effort by Skydance to raise equity investments, according to Semafor, which first reported the news.

In 2022, Larry Ellison had committed US$1 billion to fund Musk's purchase of Twitter, now X.

"I'm very close friends with Elon Musk," senior Ellison had said in 2018. 

Larry Ellison had also personally guaranteed over US$40 billion equity financing when Paramount offered to buy Warner Bros.

SkydanceElon Musk

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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