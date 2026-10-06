logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Paramount wraps up mega Warner Bros merger to create Hollywood powerhouse Skydance

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The Warner Bros. studios water tower stands next to a U.S. flag in Burbank, California, U.S. November 18, 2025. REUTERS
The Warner Bros. studios water tower stands next to a U.S. flag in Burbank, California, U.S. November 18, 2025. REUTERS

Paramount Skydance on Tuesday completed its blockbuster US$110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery creating a Hollywood heavyweight called Skydance and handing CEO David Ellison control of one of the world's largest entertainment companies.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The deal brings together the studios behind "Mission: Impossible," "Harry Potter" and DC Studios alongside major television and streaming networks such as CBS, CNN, Paramount+ and HBO Max — forming an expansive entertainment company spanning film, TV and news.

Shares of the combined company moved to the New York Stock Exchange from Nasdaq on Tuesday to trade under the ticker "SKYD." 

Settlements with a coalition of US states and a Hollywood writers union removed the main legal barriers to the merger, one of the largest in media history. It comes as Hollywood faces declining cable-TV subscriptions, high cost of competing for streaming audiences and persistent pressure from unions over jobs and creative workers' rights.

Ellison said last week the Skydance name was chosen to retain the individual identities of Paramount and Warner Bros studios, rather than combining them under a new brand.

Analysts, however, said the name reinforces the extent of Ellison's control, highlighting how some of Hollywood's most iconic brands now answer to him and how he has a platform to impose his strategy and culture. 

In just 16 years, Skydance has gone from an independent studio to the center of one of Hollywood's biggest power plays. Founded in 2010 by the son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, it built its reputation as a financial backer and producer of Paramount's blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

After merging with Paramount last year, Skydance set its sights on Warner Bros, entering a heated bidding contest with Netflix while drawing interest from other potential suitors, including Comcast.

Warner Bros shareholders received an additional US$41.9 million in "ticking fee," based on the number of days between September-end and the deal-closing, according to a regulatory filing. 

BROADER HOLLYWOOD BET

Ellison named Mattel's former CEO Ynon Kreiz as Skydance co-CEO to run day-to-day operations and lead the integration, while Ellison oversees creative direction and overall strategy.

The duo faces the task of combining two large companies while delivering US$6 billion in planned cost savings, a big part of which Paramount said would come from "non-labor sources" — by combining streaming technologies and cloud providers of the two companies. However, the scale of the cuts is expected to affect jobs across Hollywood.

Skydance plans to combine its streaming services, including HBO Max and Paramount+, into a single service and has pledged to release at least 30 films each in the first two years after closing, rising to 32 a year for the following three. 

The combined company is also expected to carry about US$80 billion in debt, putting pressure on Ellison to grow streaming, preserve cash flow from cable networks and improve theatrical film performance.

Analysts at MoffettNathanson forecast EBITDA of US$16 billion for 2028, rising to US$19 billion in 2030. The brokerage also predicted about US$67 billion in revenue in 2028 for the company, growing to roughly US$70 billion in 2030.

CNN chief Mark Thompson and CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss will continue in their respective leadership roles.

Ellison's annual base salary will be US$5 million, with a target annual bonus of US$5 million, according to the filing. 

Reuters


 

Warner BrosParamountmergerSkydanceHollywood

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Protesters hold images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump during a demonstration on the day of Netanyahu's address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, on September 24, 2026. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Hollywood stars among 100 arrested in NY anti-Netanyahu protest
WORLD
25-09-2026 10:16 HKT
Paramount and Warner Bros logos are seen in this illustration taken Dec 8, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Paramount settles with California, other states over Warner Bros merger, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
21-09-2026 22:36 HKT
New school merger scheme is no rescue but a push for better education, says Christine Choi
NEWS
17-09-2026 22:16 HKT
Actor Isabel Feldman has some make-up applied during the filming of a CandyJar microdrama at a high school in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Microdramas boom in a shrinking Hollywood as studios chase a TikTok audience
WORLD
18-08-2026 19:18 HKT
The Hollywood sign is seen in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
A once wary Hollywood slowly warms to AI
WORLD
22-07-2026 14:28 HKT
Paramount and Warner Bros logos are seen in this illustration taken Dec 8, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Paramount Skydance ordered to pause Warner Bros acquisition through August 3
FINANCE
21-07-2026 10:31 HKT
The Warner Bros. Water Tower is pictured at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, U.S. February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo
Chinese regulators clear Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros Discovery merger, source says
CHINA
18-06-2026 11:29 HKT
US actor Brad Pitt (C) and his partner US Ines de Ramon (L) watch the women's final singles match on Court Philippe-Chatrier on day 14 of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 6, 2026. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)
Between Homer and Hollywood: Troy a source of Turkish pride
WORLD
09-06-2026 17:10 HKT
Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP David Beckham, president and co-owner of Inter Miami, gives a thumbs up ahead of the MLS football match between LA Galaxy and Inter Miami FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 25, 2024, in Carson California.
David Beckham to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
WORLD
03-06-2026 14:39 HKT
Mounted police officers patrol in front of the Palais du Festival during the opening of the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 12, 2026. (Photo by Ian LANGSDON / AFP)
Stars descend as Cannes Film Festival opens without Hollywood backing
WORLD
13-05-2026 12:11 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
05-10-2026 18:24 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.