Elon Musk says AI will add US$30 trillion to global economy, but power crunch looms by 2027

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, said artificial intelligence is expected to add 20-30 percent to global economic growth, equivalent to US$20 trillion to US$30 trillion (HK$156 trillion to HK$234 trillion) of production.

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Musk said at the G20 innovation summit that the growth could be even 10 times more by combining with humanoid robotics technology, noting that AI and robots can bring an extraordinary amount of production capacity.

He expected that humanoid robots will exceed 1 billion over the next 10 years, and their productivity would be at least five times that of humans.

Furthermore, he said AI's capabilities in programming, engineering design, and other digital fields will become extremely outstanding within the next 12 to 18 months. By the end of next year, Musk said AI will be able to handle nearly all digital tasks that do not require reshaping atoms to a Stockfish level, at which point humans will find it difficult to compete with AI in software development.

However, Musk warned that the AI industry is facing a power supply shortage. He estimated that by 2027, AI chip computing will face a power shortfall of at least 15 gigawatts, given that AI chip production is growing at about 40 percent to 50 percent annually, while power supply growth cannot keep pace with AI computing demand.

Musk called on global regulators to adopt a more open attitude toward AI and other emerging technologies, arguing that such technologies should be based on the principle of default legal rather than default illegal — avoiding unnecessary barriers to accelerate technological innovation.

