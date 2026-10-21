Tech rebound, healthcare shares rally lift HK stocks 271 points at open

Hong Kong shares opened 271 points higher on Wednesday as the tech sector rebounded and healthcare shares rallied.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 1.14 percent to 24,139 points.

The tech gauge gained 1.6 percent to 4,110 points.

Lenovo (0992) advanced 6 percent, leading the blue chips. Tech heavyweight Alibaba (9988) rose 1.2 percent, Tencent (0700) edged up 0.4 percent, and JD.com (9618) opened 1.7 percent higher.

Two blue chips opened lower following mixed third-quarter earnings reports yesterday. China Mobile (0941) slipped 0.75 percent after reporting a 7.9 percent year on year decline in net profit to 106.2 billion yuan (HK$124.81 billion). CATL (3750) posted a 14.5 percent year on year increase in net profit to 21.25 billion yuan, but its shares fell 2.9 percent.

Biopharma shares also fared well, with Innovent Biologics (1801) and BeOne Medicines AG (6160) gaining 4.3 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively. WuXi Biologics (2269) and WuXi AppTec (2359) added 2.8 percent and 2 percent.

In the financial sector, HSBC (0005) rose 0.8 percent and AIA (1299) rose 0.6 percent.