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WORLD

UK activist Robinson on trial for 'bullyboy' tactics to journalists

WORLD
1 hour ago
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British far-right activist Tommy Robinson (C), real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, returns after lunch, at Southwark Crown Court in London on October 19, 2026, after being charged with harassment of two journalists in August 2024. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)
British far-right activist Tommy Robinson (C), real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, returns after lunch, at Southwark Crown Court in London on October 19, 2026, after being charged with harassment of two journalists in August 2024. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP)

British far-right political activist Tommy Robinson used "bullyboy, intimidatory tactics" to frighten two journalists, a prosecutor said in court on Monday, when Robinson went on trial on charges of harassment.

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The jury heard the alleged harassment came after photographs were taken showing Robinson, 43 -- who is being tried under his real name of Stephen Yaxley-Lennon -- relaxing on holiday in Cyprus in July 2024.

Prosecutor Ben Holt said they were taken after Jacob Dirnhuber, a journalist for the Daily Mail and MailOnline, decided there was a public interest in drawing attention to "far-right influencers" including Robinson "who appeared to be encouraging" disorder triggered by an attack in which three young girls were stabbed to death.

The Southport attack, for which teenager Axel Rudakubana was jailed in 2025 for a minimum of 52 years, triggered a wave of shock and the worst mass disorder seen on UK streets in decades.

Viral misinformation that Rudakubana was a Muslim asylum seeker contributed to a week of anti-immigration riots in more than a dozen English and Northern Irish towns and cities.

Robinson denies two counts of harassment causing fear of violence to Young and Dirnhuber through his X account between August 5 and 7, 2024.

As the trial got underway at London's Southwark Crown Court, the jury was warned to put aside any opinions they may have about the high-profile activist, who previously founded the far-right, Islamophobic English Defence League.

Robinson posted on X before the hearing to thank US Tesla owner Elon Musk for funding his legal fees, which he said ran into hundreds of thousands of pounds (dollars).

According to the prosecution, after being photographed in Cyprus, Robinson accused the Daily Mail on X of deliberately revealing his holiday location "where I am with my children knowing full well that people want to kill me".

- 'Menacing' -

Over the following days Robinson's tone changed from being "proportionate" to one that was "angry and retaliatory", Holt said.

On August 5, Dirnhuber received a number of direct messages from Robinson.

These included: "You have endangered my children" and "I'll be knocking at your door".

Reporter Andrew Young, who had been sent to Cyprus with a photographer to cover the story, meanwhile became aware that his UK home address had been posted on X.

Although the account that posted the address was not linked to Robinson, the prosecution alleged he would have been known his "followers and supporters online would pick up the baton and attack those who (he) was talking about".

In a "menacing" call to Young, Robinson later swore and shouted at him, Holt said.

Robinson told Young he would be coming to his home and that he would "have to move house".

Young also believed Robinson had told him "I'm coming to get you", the prosecutor added.

The trial is expected to last five days.

AFP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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