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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

At airbase, Netanyahu says Israel ready to strike enemies at moment's notice

WORLD
2 hours ago
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(File Photo from AFP)
(File Photo from AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday that Israel will not hesitate to strike its enemies at a moment's notice, eight days before a tight election and following his warnings to Iran.

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Netanyahu said he spoke to the commander of an unspecified base and saw Israel's "capability to strike our enemies the moment it is required".

"I say to our enemies: Do not test us -- you will receive harsher blows than you have suffered to date," he said in a video statement from the base.

AFP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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