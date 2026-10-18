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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Ivanka Trump wears Chinese designer Guo Pei for President Xi Jinping’s state visit

WORLD
1 hour ago
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AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Ivanka Trump made a striking sartorial statement at the White House during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, opting for a custom creation by prominent Chinese couturier Guo Pei. The high-profile choice of designer served as a nod to the visiting delegation, mirroring the diplomatic fashion traditions often observed during major international summits. 

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The first daughter's robin’s egg blue ensemble showcased detailed craftsmanship, featuring 4 prominent square pockets positioned across the chest and hips. 

The look was completed with a matching cap-sleeve top boasting delicate bell sleeves, with both pieces adorned with highly intricate white embroidered threadwork. Trump completed the look with a sleek, polished chignon hairstyle.

Blue remains color theme of diplomatic visit as political figures coordinate looks

Blue emerged as the unofficial color theme for the diplomatic gathering, with several key figures coordinating their wardrobes for the reception. Vice President JD Vance arrived wearing a vibrant cobalt necktie, while his wife, Usha Vance, complemented his look in a sleeveless silk Saloni dress of the same blue hue. 

Trump was joined at the reception by her 15-year-old daughter, Arabella Kushner. The teenager chose a white belted midi dress by contemporary fashion brand Self-Portrait, a label frequently favored by the Princess of Wales for official public engagements.

Choice of couturier recalls iconic viral moments in international fashion history

The selection of Guo Pei carries significant weight in the fashion world, as she is widely regarded as China’s premier high-fashion designer. 

The designer previously achieved massive global recognition in 2015 when pop star Rihanna walked the Met Gala red carpet in an extraordinary yellow gown of her design, which directly referenced that year's exhibition theme of "China: Through the Looking Glass."

Rihanna's iconic canary yellow gown featured a massive fur-trimmed train, weighed 55 pounds, and required yards of fabric that cascaded down the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, instantly sparking viral internet memes and securing Guo Pei's place in modern fashion history. 

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump chose European labels for her hosting duties during the state visit. 

She wore a structured black bouclé Alexander McQueen skirt suit during a visit to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art alongside Chinese First Lady Madame Peng Liyuan. For the initial welcoming ceremony the previous evening, the first lady paired a classic black Givenchy skirt suit with a casual white Gap T-shirt.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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