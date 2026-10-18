logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

'It's family': Lebanese villagers dread looming UN peacekeeper pullout

WORLD
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A car drives past the Indian Leader Mahatma Ghandi's park in the southern Lebanese border village of Ibl Al Saqi, displays a number of pants on a hanger at his shop on October 13, 2026.
A car drives past the Indian Leader Mahatma Ghandi's park in the southern Lebanese border village of Ibl Al Saqi, displays a number of pants on a hanger at his shop on October 13, 2026.

From his shop in south Lebanon near the Israeli border, Mark Diab says life in his village will be turned upside down when a decades-long United Nations peacekeeping force pulls out next year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"UNIFIL isn't just business, to us it's family," said Diab, 59, whose sister is among residents of Ibl al-Saqi who have married peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon over the years. She now lives in Spain.

"We're basically open because of the UN. We started when I was young," Diab said from his shop, just down the road from a UNIFIL base, selling clothes along with other items including alcohol and headphones.

The force's withdrawal will hurt the local economy and "will impact our relationships... and we'll lose security and stability," he said, as the sound of an explosion rang out in the distance.

"I'm very sad they're leaving... We've spent a lifetime with them."

UNIFIL has served as a buffer since Israel first invaded Lebanon in 1978.

It has become part of the fabric of south Lebanese villages like Ibl al-Saqi after decades spent monitoring border hostilities and supporting local communities, including with humanitarian assistance.

But after pressure from Washington, the UN Security Council last year voted to end the force's mandate on December 31, 2026.

In a narrow garden in Ibl al-Saqi called Norway Square, tattered Norwegian and Lebanese flags flew near plaques paying tribute to peacekeepers from the Scandinavian country whose arrival decades ago forged ties that run deep.

A street sign points to a town in Norway about 5,200 kilometres (more than 3,200 miles) away.

Nearby, an Indian flag flew at Mahatma Gandhi Park close to a statue, posters and plaques set up by Indian peacekeepers.

- 'Positive mark' -

Ibl al-Saqi is located just outside an Israeli-declared "security zone" which runs around 10 kilometres deep in Lebanese territory along the border. It was established after the latest war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group erupted this year.

Israeli troops operate nearby, and locals advised AFP journalists to avoid southern parts of the otherwise quiet, peaceful village, nestled among hills covered in olive groves.

From his municipal office near framed UNIFIL pictures and paraphernalia, mayor George Rahhal said the peacekeepers had brought stability and reassurance to villagers over years of conflict and uncertainty.

"They've left a positive mark on everybody's hearts, firstly through security, then the economy, healthcare, supporting schools, the sick," said Rahhal, who like others in the village also has Norwegian citizenship and speaks the language.

"At some point the UN has to leave... but not in these circumstances."

Lebanon has called for UNIFIL's mandate to be extended, fearing a security vacuum at a time when hostilities prevent the Lebanese army, whose resources are limited, from deploying across the country's south.

Rahhal said many Ibl al-Saqi residents were UNIFIL employees or contractors.

Almost "the entire community will be impacted" economically by the withdrawal, directly or indirectly, he said.

"We can live after the international force (leaves), but how and where and who will be responsible for us?"

UNIFIL now counts about 7,500 personnel from nearly 50 countries.

Spokesperson Kandice Ardiel told AFP it also "has around 400 national staff" and works with numerous local companies providing contracted services.

- 'Stayed in our village' -

Peacekeepers are stationed in many Israeli-occupied areas now off-limits to most Lebanese after the most recent war. Many border villages have seen heavy destruction.

More than 4,300 people have been killed in Lebanon since March, including seven peacekeepers caught in the crossfire.

Israel still carries out strikes and demolitions despite a lull in hostilities since late June.

Andrea Tenenti, who served as UNIFIL spokesperson for almost 20 years, told AFP that the force's presence "was not simply about maintaining peace and security".

UNIFIL "has long been the second largest employer and economic contributor in southern Lebanon, after the Lebanese state", he said.

"Its economic footprint, however, extended far beyond its direct workforce," he added, with associated activities "supporting a much wider network of businesses and livelihoods".

Its withdrawal "risks creating a significant vacuum... at a particularly critical time".

At a workshop in Ibl al-Saqi, labourers supervised clattering embroidery machines sewing customised items including banners and tags for peacekeepers stationed nearby.

Shelves were packed with colourful souvenirs and keepsakes for UNIFIL personnel -- the business's main market after Lebanon's economy collapsed in 2019.

Co-owner Khaled Nahra, 48, said the workshop had been running for some 25 years and had around a dozen employees, but would be forced to close when UNIFIL leaves.

"We've stayed in our village... this was the best thing about working with the UN," he said.

"There are people who've been working here for 15... 20 years. They're like me. They don't know what to do."

AFP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
US President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Elon Musk during the "Golden Age of American Innovation Summit" at the Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2026.
Hollywood's fresh take on tech titans: from heroes to villains
WORLD
2 hours ago
Canada reports deaths after 'incident' on military base
WORLD
3 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an RNC fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago on October 16, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. President Trump is spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Eric Lee/Getty Images/AFP
'No Kings' movement seeks to boost early voting
WORLD
18 hours ago
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP A man wearing a face mask crosses a street in Singapore's Chinatown on October 17, 2026, as the country continues to be shrouded in haze caused by fires in Indonesia.
Haze triggers highest alert level in southern ASEAN zone: monitor
WORLD
19 hours ago
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP A gas pump is pictured at a gas station in Allagash, Maine on October 14, 2026.
Smears, confusion and white powder: a week in the US midterm campaign
WORLD
20 hours ago
Photo by HANDOUT / MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATIONS / AFP This handout photograph released by Bulgaria's Ministry of Transport and Communications on October 17, 2026, shows the Ukrainian-owned Maltese-flagged cargo ship Chelsea 3 which was "hit by three aerial drones" in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, after it was successfully moved to the port of Burgas.
Russia hails Trump waiving sanctions as 'historic'
WORLD
21 hours ago
Photo by ILIA YEFIMOVICH / AFP This photograph shows campaign banners of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party hanging on a security gate at the settlement of Bet Aria in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on October 13, 2026.
Before Israel election, a new Netanyahu-Obama clash
WORLD
22 hours ago
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) gestures as he addresses a press conference in New Delhi, India, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's 'cockroach' movement founder arrested after detention, media reports say
WORLD
22 hours ago
A woman reacts as people take part in a vigil for victims of the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting, the day after a shooting, in Bend, Oregon, U.S., October 16, 2026. REUTERS/David Ryder
Teacher and armed parent teamed up to stop Oregon school shooter, police say
WORLD
23 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
Trump waives key Russia-related sanctions, tariffs before they take effect under new law
WORLD
17-10-2026 14:25 HKT
Three arrested over missing fire door frames in public estate lift overhaul
NEWS
16-10-2026 20:10 HKT
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Chung Yeung Festival long weekend triggers northbound travel surge at Shenzhen Bay Port
NEWS
17-10-2026 14:01 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.