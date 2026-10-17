'No Kings' movement seeks to boost early voting

As Americans begin casting their ballots in the midterm elections, the prominent "No Kings" anti-Trump movement is organizing thousands of rallies Saturday to get voters fired up.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"No Kings" has more than 3,000 events planned across the United States for its fourth iteration since US President Donald Trump returned to office, this time with a special twist for the November 3 vote.

Dubbed "No Kings: Vote Early," the events on Saturday aim to get out the vote rather than protest the actions of Trump and his Republican administration.

"It's a day of nonpartisan voter participation: we are bringing our community together to make a plan to vote early and ensuring every eligible voter understands their options for how to vote and has the opportunity to make their voice heard," organizers said in a statement.

Saturday's itinerary varies widely depending on the location, from a music festival in Los Angeles and a march to the Supreme Court in Washington, to family-friendly workshops in Chicago and election observer training in Atlanta.

"No Kings: Early Vote will be thousands of joyful celebrations of our right to vote across the country," said Deirdre Schifeling, the chief political and advocacy officer of the American Civil Liberties Union, one of the partner organizations behind Saturday's events.

- Protecting the vote -

Although Tuesday, November 3 is election day, most areas of the United States allow voters to cast their ballots ahead of time, sometimes weeks in advance.

Alma Couverthie, who oversees grassroots organizing efforts for democracy watchdog organization Common Cause, said the point of the upcoming "No Kings" rallies is "reclaiming voting for what it truly is: an act of power, an act of service, and an act of joy."

"This Saturday, October 17, will be a celebration of our collective power. Walk together to the polls. Organize rides. Bring your neighbors, friends, and family," she urged participants.

Trump has openly criticized the practice of mail-in voting, and opponents have expressed concern that the administration will attempt to undermine the results -- especially if Republicans end up losing, as opinion polls show is quite likely.

By advocating for voting early, the "No Kings" organizers hope to cut off the potential for any malfeasance once election day rolls around.

"The best way to prevent any funny business from this administration after election day is to make sure that our turnout is massive, so clear and so overwhelming that our victory for democracy is impossible to question," Couverthie said.

AFP